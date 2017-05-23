Warriors finish off Spurs behind Curry's 36

May 22, 2017; San Antonio, TX, USA; Golden State Warriors point guard Patrick McCaw (0) blocks a shot attempt by San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Jonathon Simmons (17) during the second half in game four of the Western conference finals of the NBA Playoffs at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Stephen Curry scored 36 points and Kevin Durant added 29 points and 12 rebounds as the Golden State Warriors strolled to a 129-115 win over San Antonio Spurs on Monday to complete a four-game sweep of the Western Conference finals.

Golden State moves on to play either the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers, in a repeat of last year's title series, or the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. The Cavaliers currently lead the Eastern Conference finals 2-1.

Golden State will have nine days of rest ahead of that series, which begins in Oakland, California on June 1.

The Warriors have swept all three of their playoff series and are the first team in NBA history to start the post-season 12-0, eclipsing the record established by the 1989 and 2001 Los Angeles Lakers.

Golden State has won 27 of its past 28 overall games (including the regular season) and has won six straight road playoff games, a franchise record.

Draymond Green added 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for Golden State in the easy win at the AT&T Center. Ian Clark tallied 12 points and Klay Thompson scored 10 points (on 3-of-13 shooting) for the Warriors.

Golden State out-shot the Spurs 55.8 percent to 42.3 percent, had 53 rebounds to San Antonio's 41 and dominated despite 17 turnovers that led to 22 San Antonio points.

Kyle Anderson led the Spurs with 20 points while Manu Ginobili added 15, Patty Mills and Pau Gasol hit for 14 each and Jonathon Simmons scored 13.

LaMarcus Aldridge, arguably San Antonio's most important player after injured star forward Kawhi Leonard, scored just eight points and did not play in the fourth quarter.

