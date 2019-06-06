Fan who pushed Kyle Lowry in Game 3 is Warriors part owner

Kyle Lowry hopes the fan who pushed him during last night’s Game 3 win in Oakland never comes back, but if the latest report is true, that might be easier said than done.

The man who shoved the Raptors guard has been identified as Mark Stevens, a local venture capitalist and part owner of the Golden State Warriors, according to Axios’ Ina Fried.

Big Scoop: The Warriors fan who shoved Raptors' Kyle Lowery is a part owner, multiple sources confirmed to Axios. https://t.co/NZPryc4INL — Ina Fried (@inafried) June 6, 2019

Stevens joined the Warriors ownership team back in 2013 after Vivek Ranadivé purchased a stake in the Sacramento Kings, forcing him to divest his share in the Golden State franchise. Stevens was a partner with VC investor giant Sequoia Capital until 2012. He now serves as managing partner of his family office, S-Cubed Capital.

The Warriors, who have acknowledged Stevens’ actions in a prepared statement, have asserted that he will not be in attendance for any remaining games during the NBA Finals.

The Warriors have released a statement about last night’s incident involving Warriors investor Mark Stevens shoving Kyle Lowry, which includes an apology from the organization and says the investigation is ongoing: pic.twitter.com/E8OQN3GPOC — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) June 6, 2019

After Lowry flew into the courtside seats chasing a loose ball, a fan wearing blue who appears to be Stevens can be seen shoving the Raptors guard as he was getting to his feet.

Lowry quickly took exception to the push and informed the referees. Before long, Stevens was escorted out of the arena.

"The fans have a place, we love our fans," Lowry shared with the media after the game. "But fans like that shouldn't be allowed to be in there, because it's not right. I can't do nothing to protect myself."

Here's the fan that gave Kyle Lowry a bit of a push that had Lowry frustrated pic.twitter.com/A41HCGdMAY — Board Man Gets Paid (@cjzero) June 6, 2019

