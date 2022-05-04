Warriors' Draymond Green flips off Memphis crowd after taking elbow to face in Game 2 vs. Grizzlies

Moments after Dillon Brooks was ejected in the first quarter of Game 2 between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green went down after taking an elbow to the face from Xavier Tillman.

Green got up with blood on his face and then made his way to locker room. On his way down the tunnel, Green lifted both middle fingers to the Memphis crowd.

The Warriors forward was ejected in Game 1 after a flagrant-foul 2 for hitting Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke in the face.

"That wasn't physical. That was dirty," Golden State coach Steve Kerr said of the first-quarter play during an interview on the TNT broadcast.

Warning: Crude gesture in video.

Draymond with a message on his way to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/ftIvSS00JE — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) May 4, 2022

Green came back to the game in the second quarter after receiving stitches above his right eye and passing concussion protocols, according to the broadcast.

He didn't regret his gesture after the game.

Draymond on his exchange with Grizzlies fans:



“You’re going to boo somebody who got elbowed in the eye … you should get flipped off” pic.twitter.com/CsCJ2t6t8G — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 4, 2022

"If you're going to boo somebody who get elbowed in the eye, face ... you should get flipped off," Green said. "So I'll take the fine, I'll go do an appearance and make up the money.

"But, it felt really good to flip them off. You going to boo someone that get elbowed in the eye with blood running down your face? I could have had a concussion or anything. So if they going to be that nasty I can be nasty too.

Story continues

"I'm assuming the cheers (after he flipped them off) was because they know I'll get fined. Great. I make 25 million dollars a year, I should be just fine."

Draymond Green after taking an elbow in Game 2.

The FedEx Forum crowd booed Green during player intros, louder than any of the other Warriors. He was booed again the first time he touched the ball.

Grizzlies win Game 2: Grizzlies' Ja Morant pours in 47 points to beat Warriors, even series 1-1

Steve Kerr: Dillon Brooks 'broke the code' with 'dirty' foul that injured Gary Payton II

Green and Tillman both played college basketball at Michigan State, Green from 2009-12 and Tillman from 2018-20.

Trisha Easto is a digital producer for the USA Today Network. You can find her on Twitter @trishaanicole.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Draymond Green flips off Memphis crowd in Warriors' game vs. Grizzlies