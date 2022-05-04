  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Warriors' Draymond Green flips off Memphis crowd after taking elbow to face in Game 2 vs. Grizzlies

Trisha Easto, Memphis Commercial Appeal
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Memphis Grizzlies
    Memphis Grizzlies
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Golden State Warriors
    Golden State Warriors
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Draymond Green
    Draymond Green
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Xavier Tillman
    Xavier Tillman
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Brandon Clarke
    Brandon Clarke
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Moments after Dillon Brooks was ejected in the first quarter of Game 2 between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green went down after taking an elbow to the face from Xavier Tillman.

Green got up with blood on his face and then made his way to locker room. On his way down the tunnel, Green lifted both middle fingers to the Memphis crowd.

The Warriors forward was ejected in Game 1 after a flagrant-foul 2 for hitting Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke in the face.

"That wasn't physical. That was dirty," Golden State coach Steve Kerr said of the first-quarter play during an interview on the TNT broadcast.

Warning: Crude gesture in video.

Green came back to the game in the second quarter after receiving stitches above his right eye and passing concussion protocols, according to the broadcast.

He didn't regret his gesture after the game.

"If you're going to boo somebody who get elbowed in the eye, face ... you should get flipped off," Green said. "So I'll take the fine, I'll go do an appearance and make up the money.

"But, it felt really good to flip them off. You going to boo someone that get elbowed in the eye with blood running down your face? I could have had a concussion or anything. So if they going to be that nasty I can be nasty too.

"I'm assuming the cheers (after he flipped them off) was because they know I'll get fined. Great. I make 25 million dollars a year, I should be just fine."

Draymond Green after taking an elbow in Game 2.
Draymond Green after taking an elbow in Game 2.

The FedEx Forum crowd booed Green during player intros, louder than any of the other Warriors. He was booed again the first time he touched the ball.

Grizzlies win Game 2: Grizzlies' Ja Morant pours in 47 points to beat Warriors, even series 1-1

Steve Kerr: Dillon Brooks 'broke the code' with 'dirty' foul that injured Gary Payton II

Green and Tillman both played college basketball at Michigan State, Green from 2009-12 and Tillman from 2018-20.

Trisha Easto is a digital producer for the USA Today Network. You can find her on Twitter @trishaanicole.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Draymond Green flips off Memphis crowd in Warriors' game vs. Grizzlies

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Yankees vs. Blue Jays Highlights

    Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton homered and Marwin Gonzalez sparked a rally on a rundown as the Yankees won their 11th straight game

  • Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks ejected from Game 2 after drilling Gary Payton II in the head

    "That wasn't physical. That was dirty."

  • Doc Rivers on DeAndre Jordan: ‘We’re gonna keep starting him whether you like it or not’

    Heading into Game 2, Rivers did reveal that the Sixers will continue to go to the veteran out of Texas A&M.; "We like DJ," Rivers added. "We're gonna keep starting him whether you like it or not. That's what we're gonna do because our guys believe ...

  • Masai Ujiri on Lakers/Nick Nurse rumours, being proud of Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam

    Raptors president and vice-chairman Masai Ujiri had a laugh about the rumours swirling around the Lakers and Nick Nurse. Also, he commented on what Scottie Barnes showed in his rookie season and how proud he was of Pascal Siakam's rebound year. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Expect as much as 2 million barrels a day of Russian crude to vanish from the market in May as sanctions kick in, BP boss says

    Existing sanctions will probably eliminate another 1 million barrels a day, BP's CEO has said, as the EU gets closer to proposing extra restrictions.

  • Philippine presidential candidates enter final push to woo voters

    Philippine presidential candidates were in the provinces on Tuesday to drum up more support as the campaign entered its homestretch, in an election that has shaped into a two-way race between Ferdinand Marcos Jr and old rival Leni Robredo. Marcos, the son and namesake of the ousted dictator who ruled the Philippines for two decades, has a wide lead in polls over incumbent vice president, Robredo, ahead of the May 9 ballot. "We have travelled around the country to rally support behind our unity movement," said Marcos, who appears on the verge of completing a once-unthinkable rebranding of the Marcos name, 36 years after a "people power" uprising toppled his father and drove his family into exile.

  • Philippines' Marcos keeps big lead in poll on presidential race

    Ferdinand Marcos Jr has maintained his wide lead in the Philippines presidential election race in a new survey released on Monday, but some political observers say the game may not be over for closest rival Leni Robredo. Support for Marcos, the son and namesake of the ousted dictator who ruled the Philippines for two decades, remained at 56% ahead of next week's ballot, while Robredo, the incumbent vice president, slipped to 23% from 24% a month ago in the Pulse Asia surveys. Multi world boxing champion Manny Pacquiao and Manila mayor Francisco Domagoso had 7% and 4% support respectively.

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • Rahm hangs on to win Mexico Open for 1st win since US Open

    PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Jon Rahm pulled out of a four-way tie with a 12-foot birdie putt on the 14th hole and then held on with pars for a 2-under 69 and a one-shot victory Sunday in the Mexico Open. Rahm won for the first time since the U.S. Open last summer at Torrey Pines, and the relief showed in the smile and the way he pumped his arm and then pounded down his fist after tapping in for par on the 18th at Vidanta Vallarta. Tony Finau and Brandon Wu each closed with a 63, while Kurt Ki

  • JMU cancels rest of softball season after player's suicide

    HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — James Madison has canceled the remainder of its softball season as the school tries to cope with the suicide of one of its star players last week. Lauren Bernett, a sophomore catcher and cleanup hitter for the Dukes, died April 25 following a stellar weekend series against Drexel, for which she was named the Colonial Athletic Association's player of the week. The Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia ruled the death a suicide. “This was an extremely diffi

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse a 'game-time decision' for Game 1 vs. Kings

    EDMONTON — Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft says defenceman Darnell Nurse will be a "game-time decision" when Edmonton begins its playoff run against the L.A. Kings on Monday. Nurse, 27, has been sidelined since April 12 with a lower-body injury. He took part in a full practice on Saturday and took morning skate ahead of Monday's game. Asked whether he expected to suit up for the first playoff contest of the year, Nurse simply said "We'll see." The defenceman has 39 points (nine goals, 26 assists

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • Gallant has Rangers headed to playoffs in first season

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers pointed to Gerard Gallant’s success as a head coach when he was hired last June to take over a team that was struggling to develop an identity during a three-year rebuilding effort. The veteran coach previously led Florida to the Atlantic Division title in 2016, Vegas to the Pacific Division title and the Stanley Cup Final in its inaugural season in 2018, and guided Canada from an 0-3 start to the gold medal at the world championships last year. Gallant has c

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl