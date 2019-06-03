Warriors defeat Raptors to level NBA Finals at one game apiece

TORONTO, ONTARIO - JUNE 02: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors is defended by Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

TORONTO — When the Toronto Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, they did the unthinkable. Entering Thursday night’s contest, the Warriors were 29-1 when Draymond Green recorded a triple-double. Add that Kawhi Leonard wasn’t at his best and Kyle Lowry failed to hit double-digits in scoring, and the win was even more unlikely.

Early in Game 2, it was clear they were going to have to overcome Game 6 Klay Thompson. If you need a bit of background, Thompson has delivered big time in some of the most important games the Warriors have played in this era. There was Game 6 against the Thunder in Oklahoma City in 2016 where he erupted for 41 points that included 11 three-pointers and brought the series back to Oakland for a Game 7 that the Dubs closed out. There was Game 6 a year ago in Houston when the Warriors were trailing the series 3-2 once again, and he dropped 35 points with nine three-pointers to level the series.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Even as recently as this post-season, with the Warriors leading the Rockets 3-2, Thompson came up big with 27 points that included seven three-pointers to help clinch the series in Houston.

Though this wasn’t a Game 6, these Warriors have never trailed a series 2-0 and Thompson led the charge to ensure that stat remained intact. He scored 11 in the first quarter to set the tone early before finishing the game with 25 points, five rebounds and five assists despite not being able to play the final eight minutes of the game due to left hamstring tightness. That performance led the Warriors to a massive 109-104 road win and helped level the series at one game apiece.

Story continues

With 7:35 remaining in the third quarter, Thompson hit a three that capped a 23-3 run stretching back to the 2:04 mark of the second quarter, before directing some words towards the Raptors bench.

They may well have been, “The champs are here.”

Throughout these playoffs, the Raptors have shown tremendous bounce-back-ability. All three of their series wins have come after trailing at some point, and they came back from down 14 points in Milwaukee and then down 15 in Toronto in Games 5 and 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, respectively, to advance to the NBA Finals.

On the back of Kawhi Leonard’s 34 points and 14 rebounds, they made a thrilling fourth-quarter run to pull within two, only to inexplicably not foul with 26.9 seconds remaining and play out the clock. Andre Iguodala hit a dagger three with just under six seconds left to seal the victory.

Game 3 goes Wednesday night at Oracle Arena in Oakland.

Game notes

Kevon Looney left the game in the third quarter with a sprained collarbone and did not return.

Nick Nurse confirmed OG Anunoby’s availability before the game but considered it unlikely that he would see floor time until further along in the series.

Steve Kerr said that DeMarcus Cousins would be in line for more than his eight minutes in Game 1 and ended up starting him in place of Jordan Bell.

Former President of the United States Barack Obama was in attendance and received a strong ovation from the crowd when shown on the jumbotron.

More Raptors coverage from Yahoo Sports