Warriors' shocking sign-and-trade for D'Angelo Russell sends NBA Twitter into a frenzy

Somehow, Steph Curry and D'Angelo Russell are teammates. (Photo by Matteo Marchi/Getty Images)

In the grand scheme of this year’s NBA free agency, the Warriors’ big moves were supposed to be simple.

The Warriors were keeping Klay Thompson while Kevin Durant likely headed for other pastures. The team would still be good, but not the behemoth of the last three years.

What was not supposed to happen was the team landing one of the brightest young stars in free agency with former Brooklyn Nets point guard D’Angelo Russell and completely reinventing its future in the process.

Naturally, NBA Twitter wasn’t ready for the Warriors’ shocker on Sunday. Here’s how it ended up reacting.

NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors picking up D’Angelo Russell

So, to recap Day 1 of free agency: (1/137) — Robby Kalland (@RKalland) July 1, 2019

RIP the Steph Curry just runs a normal NBA offense as the lead initiator and primary option

June 30, 2019 - June 30, 2019 — Mike Zavagno (@MZavagno11) July 1, 2019

Lol DLo is the GOAT of blowing up relationships that involve an Iggy https://t.co/dGEdfBdRZy — Josh Hill (@jdavhill) July 1, 2019

NBA fans everywhere when the Warriors traded for D’Angelo Russell. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/hTzClTJ0uL — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) July 1, 2019

… I guess Russell is a 3 now? — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) July 1, 2019

I did this cool photoshop of Steph and DAR pic.twitter.com/RJztxP8sKh — Scott Howard (@ScottHoward42) July 1, 2019

D’Angelo Russell is a Warrior ‼️‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/TYlIxUlDj3 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) July 1, 2019

#Nets: “We got the best free agent class of the summer locked up and now—just for good measure—we’re going to kick the rest of the Western Conference in the junk by helping Golden State.” https://t.co/2AxzPpYbZH — Adam Clanton (@adamclanton) July 1, 2019

NBA free agency >>>> NBA games. https://t.co/LrURZGtmGA — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) July 1, 2019

Warriors perimeter defense with a Steph Curry and D’angelo Russell backcourt pic.twitter.com/cGSyvgVCHa — Ryan (@Kazzy_Daddy) July 1, 2019

NBA teams: look at all these moves we're making!



Warriors: lol okay. watch this https://t.co/pWMWYJL0hJ — SB Nation (@SBNation) July 1, 2019

Towns really celebrated getting DLo before his team realized no one wanted to take Wiggins to help them lmao pic.twitter.com/nWP5miP97Q — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) July 1, 2019

Karl-Anthony Towns looking for D’Angelo Russell at the T-Wolves facility pic.twitter.com/DIrwGXG0h3 — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) July 1, 2019

Today has been a monumental day in the NBA. This is insane.



Also, Lakers really are Kawhi or bust now https://t.co/JU9A9ne17e — Jorge Sedano (@SedanoESPN) July 1, 2019

Wildest Day 1 ever in NBA free-agent history ... #clinched — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 1, 2019

