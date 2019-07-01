Warriors' shocking sign-and-trade for D'Angelo Russell sends NBA Twitter into a frenzy

Jack Baer
Yahoo Sports Contributor
Yahoo Sports
Somehow, <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/nba/players/4612/" data-ylk="slk:Steph Curry">Steph Curry</a> and D'Angelo Russell are teammates. (Photo by Matteo Marchi/Getty Images)
Somehow, Steph Curry and D'Angelo Russell are teammates. (Photo by Matteo Marchi/Getty Images)

In the grand scheme of this year’s NBA free agency, the Warriors’ big moves were supposed to be simple.

The Warriors were keeping Klay Thompson while Kevin Durant likely headed for other pastures. The team would still be good, but not the behemoth of the last three years.

What was not supposed to happen was the team landing one of the brightest young stars in free agency with former Brooklyn Nets point guard D’Angelo Russell and completely reinventing its future in the process.

Naturally, NBA Twitter wasn’t ready for the Warriors’ shocker on Sunday. Here’s how it ended up reacting.

NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors picking up D’Angelo Russell

