Warriors close out Celtics in Game 6 to win fourth NBA championship in eight years

Jeff Zillgitt, USA TODAY
·3 min read
In this article:
BOSTON — The Golden State Warriors delivered a masterclass in closing out an NBA Finals on the road.

After a slow start in which the Boston Celtics opened a 12-point lead, the Warriors took control with an offensive outburst and defensive clinic that staggered the Celtics and silenced the crowed at TD Garden.

Golden State handled Boston 103-90 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, claiming its fourth title in eight seasons and first since 2018.

Steph Curry, who demoralized Boston with his shooting in the series, crushed the Celtics with one 3-pointer after another. He had 34 points on 12-for-21 shooting, including 6-for-11 on 3s.

It was Curry’s fifth 30-point game of the Finals, earning his first Finals MVP.

It was a brutal way for the Celtics to learn a lesson. They led 14-2, and a Game 7 seemed possible.

But the Warriors’ championship pedigree flattened Boston. Golden State went on a 35-8 run, built a 54-33 lead just before halftime and never let Boston make it a game in the second half.

Here are four key takeaways from Golden State's title-clinching win:

Golden State 3s

From the team that revolutionized 3-point shooting in the NBA, it’s not a surprise the Warriors put on a shooting display from that distance.

Late in the third quarter, the Warriors had made 16 3s on 53.3% shooting.

While Curry led the charge, every Warriors starter, including Draymond Green, made at least two 3-pointers. Andrew Wiggins made four 3s, and Jordan Poole had three off the bench.

Steph Curry raises the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
Boston turnovers problematic again

Celtics coach Ime Udoka bemoaned his team’s turnovers throughout the playoffs. It became a familiar refrain after almost every Celtics loss.

In Game 6, Boston committed a series-high 23 turnovers, leading to 20 Warriors points. That followed 18 turnovers in Game 5, 16 in Game 4 and 19 in Game 2.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown had five each. In the fourth quarter, when the Celtics had a mini-run, they still had five turnovers — possessions that could’ve had an impact on the outcome.

Team effort from the Warriors

Five Warriors scored in double figures. Poole had 15 points, Green had 12 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists and Wiggins punctuated his impressive Finals with 18 points, six rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocks. His defense on Tatum and other Celtics was a significant factor in Golden State’s championship.

Klay Thompson added 12 points.

As the series progressed, Golden State emerged with more options offensively and defensively, and the Celtics did not have enough answers for Curry, Golden State’s depth and offensive and defensive execution.

Offense dries up for Celtics

Boston’s offense was inconsistent in the Finals, and Golden State deserves credit for that. The Warriors are physical, have good hands and solid perimeter defenders with Green anchoring the defense.

Scoring was difficult for Tatum and Brown, and the Celtics had trouble finding enough scorers after them. Tatum was 5-for-14, Marcus Smart 2-for-9 and Derrick White 1-for-6 shooting through three quarters.

Tatum had just 13 points — just two in the second half.

Had it not been for Al Horford’s 19-point, 14-rebound performance, the game would’ve been over long before both teams emptied their benches late in the fourth quarter.

Golden State’s bench outscored Boston’s 21-5.

Follow Jeff Zillgitt on Twitter @JeffZillgitt.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Warriors win fourth NBA championship in eight years

