Warriors beat Celtics in Game 5 of NBA Finals, move to brink of championship

SAN FRANCISCO — Golden State’s Steph Curry struggled with his shot. The Warriors’ 3-point shooting evaporated. And the Boston Celtics started to take control and looked like they might put themselves in position to win another road game in the playoffs.

Then, the Celtics had a mini-meltdown offensively and with the referees, and Golden State took advantage.

Relying on Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson, an improved performance from Draymond Green and strong bench play, the Warriors defeated the Celtics 104-94 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday.

This was the 31st time a Finals series was tied at 2-2, and in the previous 30 instances, the Game 5 winner won the series 73.3% of the time (22-8).

Golden State can win the championship in Game 6 on Thursday in Boston (9 p.m. ET, ABC).

The Warriors will try to win their fourth title in eight seasons and first since they beat Cleveland in 2018. It would be their seventh overall — third most for a franchise behind the Los Angeles Lakers and Celtics, each with 17.

This was the first time the Celtics have lost consecutive playoffs this postseason.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Warriors beat Celtics, move to brink of NBA championship in Game 5