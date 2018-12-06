Warriors' Klay Thompson calls Cavs 'bums,' 'idiots'

Klay Thompson is a firm believer in karma.

Ahead of Wednesday's matchup in Cleveland, the Warriors star was reminded by Anthony Slater of The Athletic of the jabs he and his teammates endured after falling to the Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals.

But Thompson suggested Cleveland's gloating backfired.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Oh, yeah. Ha!" Thompson said. "That was funny. Look how that turned out. Psssh. Bums. That was crazy. I forgot about that. Well, look at what pettiness gets you. Gets you 1-8 in the Finals. Idiots."

The Warriors became the first team in NBA history to lose the Finals after holding a 3-1 series lead, and LeBron James trolled Golden State later that year at a Halloween party with tombstones cookies that read, "Stephen Curry 2015-2016," and "Klay Thompson 2015-2016."

However, Thompson and the Warriors got the last laugh by winning back-to-back titles in 2017 and '18.

The Cavs (5-18) are slated to host the Warriors (16-9) at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday.