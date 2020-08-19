‘Warrior Nun’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

“Warrior Nun” is coming back for more demon fighting action.

Netflix has renewed the series for a second season, and released a video of showrunner Simon Barry breaking the news to main cast members Alba Baptista, Toya Turner, Lorena Andrea, Kristina Tonteri-Young and Olivia Delcan.

News of the renewal comes about a month and a half after the show launched its first season. Soon after the show debuted, Barry talked with Variety about incorporating themes of religion, politics, and complex friendships into the first season.

Take a look at Barry announcing the news to the delighted cast below:

Warrior Nun has been renewed for a second season — watch the cast find out pic.twitter.com/FOFY4N4RhT — Netflix (@netflix) August 19, 2020





Inspired by Ben Dunn’s “Warrior Nun Areala” Manga series, “Warrior Nun” revolves around a 19 year-old woman named Ava (Baptista) who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease on life and a divine artifact embedded in her back. She discovers she is now part of an ancient order that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth, and powerful forces representing both heaven and hell want to find and control her.

By the end of season 1, Ava has finally accepted her sisters in arms (and vice-versa), but not before an evil angel-like figure named Adriel (William Miller) returns to wreak havoc.

In his interview, Barry discussed the decision to end season 1 with a massive battle which left the fate of the main characters up in the air.

“We actually wrote a version of the ending that was a little bit more conclusive. I mean, it had a bit more meat on the bone in terms of what happened. And when we submitted that script to Netflix, they were like, “Hey, what if you cut this a little short?” We were all aghast at first. It was like, “Wow, that’s daring and a little bit dangerous,” Barry said. “But I think we were basically being given tacit approval by Netflix to take some risks and to walk that line.”

