Warrington vs Lara: What time is the fight and when are the ring walks?
Josh Warrington headlines once more on Saturday against Mexico's Mauricio Lara in a bid to reignite his campaign at featherweight with the lure of some huge fights on the horizon.
Warrington, who has always stated an ambition to fight in the United States, snubbed a rematch with Kid Galahad, which led to the Leeds Warrior dropping his IBF world title as he pursues an eventual meeting with WBA 'regular' champion Can Xu.
Warrington remains "very confident" that he can win another world title as he enters a new chapter in his career, with defining fights at 126 pounds and potentially at super featherweight likely to materialise if he can avoid an upset here.
After tremendous victories over Lee Selby and former two-weight world champion Carl Frampton, Warrington squeezed past the tricky Galahad, but a promotional switch and the Covid-19 pandemic has led to a long spell outside the ring.
Lara is just 22 years of age and although the Mexican is yet to mix it at Warrington's level, he is unbeaten since May 2018 and with two defeats in his professional career.
Lara will hope to capitalise on any ring rust in Warrington since he knocked out Sofiane Takoucht in October 2019, as well as any loss of concentration with the Xu fight and a shot at the prestigious Ring Magazine belt up next in all likelihood.
Warrington is in a confident mood and has bragged about hitting harder than ever before, with his status as both one of the sport's most exciting fighters and ranked No 1 in the world by The Ring Magazine fuelling his fire to put on a statement this weekend.
Here’s everything you need to know about the fight:
When and where is the fight?
The fight is on Saturday, 13 February at The SSE Arena, Wembley, London, with the undercard set to begin at 7pm GMT.
What time are the ring walks and when will the main event start?
The ring walks are scheduled to begin at 10pm, so the fight should start shortly after 10:15pm, though the undercard results will have some influence on how accurate this will be.
How can I watch the fight and is there a live stream?
The fight will be shown on Sky Sports Arena and Main Event in the UK and Ireland, with DAZN providing coverage in the United States.
Fans in the UK can stream on the move or through their games console by using the Sky Go app.
Fans everywhere else in the world can tune in through the DAZN app, except Australia and New Zealand, with monthly fees from as little as £1.99, full options depending on your territory can be found here.
Main event and undercard fights
Josh Warrington vs. Mauricio Lara; Featherweight
Leigh Wood vs. Reece Mould for vacant British featherweight title
Zelfa Barrett vs. Kiko Martinez; Junior Lightweight
Dalton Smith vs. Ishmael Ellis; Junior Welterweight
Shannon Courtenay vs. TBA; Bantamweight
Ivan Price vs. Zahid Hussain; Featherweight
Odds
Provided by Betfair
Warrington: 1/25
Draw: 25/1
Lara: 10/1
Warrington
Warrington via KO/TKO: 2/5
Warrington via decision: 21/10
Lara via KO/TKO:13/1
Lara via decision: 30/1
Prediction
Ultimately Warrington should look good here as he builds momentum to fight Can Xu next, with Lara yet to experience anybody close to the Leeds Warrior's quality. While this is also his first fight outside of Mexico or South America - with his one fight outside of his home country coming in 2019 in a win against Eduardo Estela in Argentina. While the atmosphere will be unique to both fighters, we lean towards Warrington closing the show in the late rounds, perhaps the 9th or 10th after banking some valuable rounds to set up an exciting 2021. Warringon via KO/TKO.