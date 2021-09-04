Warrington vs Lara 2 LIVE! Boxing fight stream, how to watch, latest updates and undercard results

Josh Warrington and Mauricio Lara clash for the second time in Leeds tonight (PA)

Warrington vs Lara 2 - LIVE!

Josh Warrington is out for revenge as he faces Mauricio Lara in a rematch of their featherweight showdown in Leeds tonight.

The former IBF champion was stunned by the previously unheralded Mexican in an empty Wembley Arena seven months ago, dominated from the outset and dropped in the fourth before being stopped in round nine.

One of the biggest upsets seen in a British boxing ring over recent years marked the first defeat of Warrington’s 31-fight professional career and he will be desperate to avenge that loss tonight, boosted by a passionate home crowd of more than 20,000 at Headingley Stadium.

‘The Leeds Warrior’ must win if he is to fulfil ambitions of returning to world title contention and securing huge fights against the likes of Emanuel Navarrete and Gary Russell Jr, while Lara will be eager to prove that February masterclass was no one-off after tempers flared at the weigh-in on Friday.

Saturday’s card is stacked full of great fights, with Katie Taylor putting her undisputed women’s lightweight titles on the line and Conor Benn also looking to make another emphatic statement.

Boxing schedule and results

Josh Warrington vs Mauricio Lara

Katie Taylor vs Jennifer Han

Conor Benn vs Adrian Granados

Jovanni Straffon vs Maxi Hughes

Ebanie Bridges vs Mailys Gangloff

Follow Warrington vs Lara 2 with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below...

Read More

Warrington vs Lara 2 live stream: How to watch fight tonight

Warrington vs Lara 2: Fight time, undercard, prediction, odds and more

Taylor vs Han live stream: How to watch fight tonight

Warrington vs Lara 2 latest news

Venue: Headingley Stadium, Leeds

How to watch: DAZN

Main event ring walks after 10pm BST

Undercard: Taylor and Benn also in action

Prediction: Warrington to win on points

Bridges vs Gangloff now

19:12 , George Flood

It’s time for the main card to get underway at Headingley Stadium!

First up it’s to the women’s bantamweight division, where Australia’s Ebanie Bridges faces French national champion Mailys Gangloff.

Story continues

This is already Bridges’ second fight since losing to Shannon Courtenay back in April.

The ‘Blonde Bomber’ stopped Bec Connolly inside three rounds at Matchroom Fight Camp on August 7.

19:09 , George Flood

For all the inevitable focus on Warrington tonight, how will Lara fare in this sort of atmosphere?

There were no fans present at the SSE Arena, Wembley back in February, but tonight his opponent will be roared on by more than 20,000 home fans.

How will the Mexican cope?

Warrington: I was complacement in first Lara fight

19:03 , George Flood

To his credit, Warrington has not offered any lame excuses for his first performance against Lara - admitting this week that he perhaps began to believe his own hype and overlooked the previously little-known Mexican.

"I never thought I would overlook anybody," added Warrington. "I've always had the mindset that it doesn't matter if I was fighting Mickey Mouse or whoever, they are dangerous.

"I always treat every opponent as my biggest fight. But I think in that week in the bubble, my face was plastered all over, in the lift and on the walls, and I maybe believed my own hype. I thought I'll blast this guy out and get ready for my next fight.

"Maybe I just got a little bit complacent. It's given me a kick up the backside - don't forget about your other attributes, your boxing and your defence. So we've gone back to the drawing-board and polished ourselves up a bit."

(Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing)

Warrington eyes swift return to summit

18:56 , George Flood

Warrington has spoken this week of rediscovering the “fear factor” that was lacking in his uncharacteristic showing in London back in February and appears frustrated at how his stock is now being viewed following one defeat.

"If I put this wrong to right, then surely I should be back to where I was?" he said.

"These fighters like [Leigh] Wood and [Kid] Galahad have had losses throughout their careers, but it seems like I've hit the big one and gone all the way down to the bottom and it's like, 'you've got to start all over again, Josh’.

(Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing)

"I've had more championship fights than any of these boys, and I've headlined more shows than any of these boys, so why do I have to go through it all again?

"If I go over to the States, which is something I've wanted to do for a long time, for my own personal memories and the fans who have supported me, and I get chinned by someone like Gary Russell, then I will accept that maybe I wasn't good enough for this level, but let me go and try, at least."

18:51 , George Flood

Me and Lindsey are really looking forward to the boxing tonight. I sense a revenge mission tonight for Josh. #alaw — Rob Burrow MBE (@Rob7Burrow) September 4, 2021

Action so far

18:43 , George Flood

The initial ‘Before the Bell’ fights have concluded in Leeds this evening.

The early card opened with Leeds’ Mali Wright beating Antony Woolery on his light-heavyweight debut, while Brandon Stansfield eased to his second professional win at super-welter against MJ Hall.

Jack Bateson is now 14-0 after picking himself up off the canvas to outpoint Felix Garcia, while rising super-bantamweight Hopey Price needed just two rounds to emphatically see off Zahid Hussain and pick up the vacant IBO International belt.

Warrington vs Lara 2 prediction

18:37 , George Flood

The stakes are high for Warrington - another defeat here and it’s hard to see how he can retain any ambition of competing for world titles once more against the likes of Emanuel Navarrete, Leo Santa Cruz and Gary Russell Jr.

He started dreadfully last time out and was never given a chance to recover, stunned by the unheralded Lara’s sheer power and unrelenting attacks.

But this time he knows all about those dangers and will surely have planned accordingly, while he has also spoken this week about rediscovering that “fear factor” that was missing originally against Lara, who will be eager to prove that his stunning exploits earlier this year were no fluke.

(PA)

Perhaps no fighter seems to feed better off a fervent home crowd than Warrington, who fought in an empty Wembley Arena in February but now will have over 20,000 of his loyal and noisy followers creating what will surely be one hell of an atmosphere at Headingley.

Warrington on points.

Fight card in full

18:36 , George Flood

Josh Warrington vs Mauricio Lara

Katie Taylor vs Jennifer Han

Conor Benn vs Adrian Granados

Jovanni Straffon vs Maxi Hughes

Hopey Price vs Zahid Hussain

Jack Bateson vs Felix Garcia

Ebanie Bridges vs Mailys Gangloff

Mali Wright vs Anthony Woolery

Brandon Stansfield vs MJ Hall

How to watch

18:35 , George Flood

Tonight’s event is available to watch live on sport streaming service DAZN, who agreed a five-year deal with Matchroom Boxing earlier this year as the latter left long-term broadcast partners Sky Sports.

Coverage of the early prelim fights began at 4:50pm BST, more on those in a moment, with the main card taking place from 7pm and ring walks for the main event expected from 10pm.

Date, start time and venue

18:34 , George Flood

Josh Warrington vs Mauricio Lara 2 takes place tonight - Saturday, September 4, 2021 - at Headingley Stadium in Leeds.

A passionate crowd of more than 20,000 fans are expected to cheer on one of the city’s favourite sons.

Ring walks for the main event are expected at around 10pm BST.

Welcome to Warrington vs Lara 2 LIVE coverage!

18:09 , George Flood

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s latest boxing LIVE coverage!

Tonight’s event comes at Headingley Stadium in Leeds, where beloved home favourite Josh Warrington will be desperate to avenge his shock first career defeat in a rematch against Mexico’s Mauricio Lara.

Katie Taylor also defends her undisputed women’s lightweight titles against former featherweight world champion Jennifer Han and Conor Benn looks to follow up on his brutal 82-second demolition of Samuel Vargas against Adrian Granados.

Stay tuned for the latest build-up, live updates and results from what should be a cracking night of boxing in Yorkshire...