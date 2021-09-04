Warrington vs Lara 2: What time is fight, undercard, latest odds, prediction and ring walks tonight

Mauricio Lara and Josh Warrington clashed at Friday’s weigh-in (PA)

Josh Warrington will hope to get back on track tonight in an eagerly anticipated rematch against Mauricio Lara.

It is seven months since ‘The Leeds Warrior’ was stunned by the previously little-known 22-year-old Mexican in London, falling victim to a massive upset as a one-sided stoppage sealed the first defeat of his 31-fight professional career.

Warrington - who had vacated the IBF featherweight title shortly before - looked out of sorts from the first bell at the SSE Arena in February in his first fight for 16 months and was knocked down in the fourth round before being stopped comprehensively in the ninth by the hard-hitting and ultra-aggressive Lara.

Back on home soil in Leeds, the 30-year-old knows he can simply not afford a repeat performance on Saturday night and must beat Lara to get his career quickly back on track.

Warrington vs Lara 2 headlines a stacked card in Yorkshire, with women’s undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor also defending her belts against IBF mandatory challenger and former featherweight title-holder Jennifer Han.

Conor Benn is back in action against Adrian Granados, defending his WBA Continental (Europe) welterweight title in a fight that was originally supposed to headline Matchroom Fight Camp 2 earlier this summer, only to be postponed after Benn tested positive for Covid-19.

Warrington vs Lara 2 fight card/undercard in full

Josh Warrington vs Mauricio Lara

Katie Taylor vs Jennifer Han

Conor Benn vs Adrian Granados

Jovanni Straffon vs Maxi Hughes

Hopey Price vs Zahid Hussain

Jack Bateson vs Felix Garcia

Ebanie Bridges vs Mailys Gangloff

Mali Wright vs Anthony Woolery

Brandon Stansfield vs MJ Hall

Warrington vs Lara 2 date, start time, venue and ring walks

Josh Warrington vs Mauricio Lara 2 takes place tonight - Saturday, September 4, 2021 - at Headingley Stadium in Leeds.

A passionate crowd of more than 20,000 fans are expected to cheer on one of the city’s favourite sons.

Ring walks for the main event are expected at around 10pm BST.

How to watch Warrington vs Lara 2

Tonight’s event is available to watch live on sport streaming service DAZN, who agreed a five-year deal with Matchroom Boxing earlier this year as the latter left long-term broadcast partners Sky Sports.

Coverage of the early prelim fights begins at 4:50pm BST, with the main card taking place from 7pm and ring walks for the main event expected from 10pm.

Watch Mauricio Lara vs Josh Warrington 2 live on DAZN by clicking here.

A subscription to DAZN costs £7.99 per month in the UK and the service can be viewed on smart TVs in addition to other devices such as computers, mobiles, gaming consoles and tablets.

Warrington vs Lara 2 fight prediction

The stakes are high for Warrington - another defeat here and it’s hard to see how he can retain any ambition of competing for world titles once more against the likes of Emanuel Navarrete, Leo Santa Cruz and Gary Russell Jr.

He started dreadfully last time out and was never given a chance to recover, stunned by the unheralded Lara’s sheer power and unrelenting attacks.

But this time he knows all about those dangers and will surely have planned accordingly, while he has also spoken this week about rediscovering that “fear factor” that was missing originally against Lara, who will be eager to prove that his stunning exploits earlier this year were no fluke.

Perhaps no fighter seems to feed better off a fervent home crowd than Warrington, who fought in an empty Wembley Arena in February but now will have over 20,000 of his loyal and noisy followers creating what will surely be one hell of an atmosphere at Headingley.

Warrington on points.

Warrington vs Lara 2 weigh-in

Warrington and Lara had to be separated at a feisty weigh-in on Friday afternoon as tempers flared following a final staredown.

Warrington had tipped the scales at 125 ¾ pounds for the featherweight showdown, with Lara a fraction lighter at 125 ½ pounds.

"If I put this wrong to right, then surely I should be back to where I was?" said Warrington

"These fighters like Wood and Galahad have had losses throughout their careers, but it seems like I've hit the big one and gone all the way down to the bottom and it's like, 'you've got to start all over again, Josh'.

"I've had more championship fights than any of these boys, and I've headlined more shows than any of these boys, so why do I have to go through it all again?

"If I go over to the States, which is something I've wanted to do for a long time, for my own personal memories and the fans who have supported me, and I get chinned by someone like Gary Russell, then I will accept that maybe I wasn't good enough for this level, but let me go and try, at least."

Warrington vs Lara 2 betting odds

Warrington win: 20/21

Lara win: 6/5

Draw: 18/1

Warrington by KO, TKO or DQ: 5/1

Warrington by decision/technical decision: 13/8

Lara by KO, TKO or DQ: 6/4

Lara by decision/technical decision: 10/1

