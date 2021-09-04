Warrington vs Lara 2: What time is fight, undercard, latest odds, prediction and ring walks tonight

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
George Flood
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mauricio Lara and Josh Warrington clashed at Friday&#x002019;s weigh-in (PA)
Mauricio Lara and Josh Warrington clashed at Friday’s weigh-in (PA)

Josh Warrington will hope to get back on track tonight in an eagerly anticipated rematch against Mauricio Lara.

It is seven months since ‘The Leeds Warrior’ was stunned by the previously little-known 22-year-old Mexican in London, falling victim to a massive upset as a one-sided stoppage sealed the first defeat of his 31-fight professional career.

Warrington - who had vacated the IBF featherweight title shortly before - looked out of sorts from the first bell at the SSE Arena in February in his first fight for 16 months and was knocked down in the fourth round before being stopped comprehensively in the ninth by the hard-hitting and ultra-aggressive Lara.

Back on home soil in Leeds, the 30-year-old knows he can simply not afford a repeat performance on Saturday night and must beat Lara to get his career quickly back on track.

Warrington vs Lara 2 headlines a stacked card in Yorkshire, with women’s undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor also defending her belts against IBF mandatory challenger and former featherweight title-holder Jennifer Han.

Conor Benn is back in action against Adrian Granados, defending his WBA Continental (Europe) welterweight title in a fight that was originally supposed to headline Matchroom Fight Camp 2 earlier this summer, only to be postponed after Benn tested positive for Covid-19.

Warrington vs Lara 2 fight card/undercard in full

Josh Warrington vs Mauricio Lara

Katie Taylor vs Jennifer Han

Conor Benn vs Adrian Granados

Jovanni Straffon vs Maxi Hughes

Hopey Price vs Zahid Hussain

Jack Bateson vs Felix Garcia

Ebanie Bridges vs Mailys Gangloff

Mali Wright vs Anthony Woolery

Brandon Stansfield vs MJ Hall

Warrington vs Lara 2 date, start time, venue and ring walks

Josh Warrington vs Mauricio Lara 2 takes place tonight - Saturday, September 4, 2021 - at Headingley Stadium in Leeds.

A passionate crowd of more than 20,000 fans are expected to cheer on one of the city’s favourite sons.

Ring walks for the main event are expected at around 10pm BST.

How to watch Warrington vs Lara 2

Tonight’s event is available to watch live on sport streaming service DAZN, who agreed a five-year deal with Matchroom Boxing earlier this year as the latter left long-term broadcast partners Sky Sports.

Coverage of the early prelim fights begins at 4:50pm BST, with the main card taking place from 7pm and ring walks for the main event expected from 10pm.

Watch Mauricio Lara vs Josh Warrington 2 live on DAZN by clicking here.

A subscription to DAZN costs £7.99 per month in the UK and the service can be viewed on smart TVs in addition to other devices such as computers, mobiles, gaming consoles and tablets.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

Warrington vs Lara 2 fight prediction

The stakes are high for Warrington - another defeat here and it’s hard to see how he can retain any ambition of competing for world titles once more against the likes of Emanuel Navarrete, Leo Santa Cruz and Gary Russell Jr.

He started dreadfully last time out and was never given a chance to recover, stunned by the unheralded Lara’s sheer power and unrelenting attacks.

(Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing)
(Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing)

But this time he knows all about those dangers and will surely have planned accordingly, while he has also spoken this week about rediscovering that “fear factor” that was missing originally against Lara, who will be eager to prove that his stunning exploits earlier this year were no fluke.

Perhaps no fighter seems to feed better off a fervent home crowd than Warrington, who fought in an empty Wembley Arena in February but now will have over 20,000 of his loyal and noisy followers creating what will surely be one hell of an atmosphere at Headingley.

Warrington on points.

Warrington vs Lara 2 weigh-in

Warrington and Lara had to be separated at a feisty weigh-in on Friday afternoon as tempers flared following a final staredown.

Warrington had tipped the scales at 125 ¾ pounds for the featherweight showdown, with Lara a fraction lighter at 125 ½ pounds.

"If I put this wrong to right, then surely I should be back to where I was?" said Warrington

"These fighters like Wood and Galahad have had losses throughout their careers, but it seems like I've hit the big one and gone all the way down to the bottom and it's like, 'you've got to start all over again, Josh'.

(PA)
(PA)

"I've had more championship fights than any of these boys, and I've headlined more shows than any of these boys, so why do I have to go through it all again?

"If I go over to the States, which is something I've wanted to do for a long time, for my own personal memories and the fans who have supported me, and I get chinned by someone like Gary Russell, then I will accept that maybe I wasn't good enough for this level, but let me go and try, at least."

Warrington vs Lara 2 betting odds

Warrington win: 20/21

Lara win: 6/5

Draw: 18/1

Warrington by KO, TKO or DQ: 5/1

Warrington by decision/technical decision: 13/8

Lara by KO, TKO or DQ: 6/4

Lara by decision/technical decision: 10/1

Odds via Betfair Exchange (subject to change). Click here to find out more.

Read More

Warrington vs Lara 2 live stream: How to watch fight tonight

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury in heated backstage battle after both triumph

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley: UK fight time, prediction, purse and odds

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Semien, Gurriel Jr. lead Blue Jays over Athletics in wild comeback win

    A six-run rally in the eighth, including a grand slam from Lourdes Gurriel Jr., highlighted Toronto's ridiculous comeback win over the A's on Friday.

  • Leylah Fernandez knocks off Naomi Osaka in third round battle at US Open

    18-year-old Leylah Fernandez pulled off a huge upset on Friday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

  • NHL players to participate in 2022 Beijing Olympics after agreement with IIHF, IOC

    After a long battle between the IOC, the IIHF, the NHL, and the NHLPA, the league's players will be participating in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

  • Kawhi Leonard makes hilariously awkward cameo in Drake's new music video

    Kawhi Leonard only needed a couple of seconds to steal the show in Drake's new vid.

  • US Open 2021: Carlos Alcaraz upsets No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas in five-set thriller

    After a dominant day by the favorites, will Day 5 of the US Open bring major upsets?

  • Why you don't want to draft Patrick Mahomes in your fantasy league

    Patrick Mahomes is clearly the NFL's best player. However, that doesn't necessarily mean you want him on your fantasy football team.

  • NHL to punish unvaccinated players more harshly this season

    The NHL plans to punish unvaccinated players more harshly if they test positive for the coronavirus as part of new protocols for the upcoming season.

  • Report: NFL's COVID-19 vaccine rate at 93% after roster cuts

    Tuesday's roster cutdowns had little impact on the league-wide vaccination rate.

  • Steelers swing trade with Seahawks to land a confident cornerback

    Witherspoon has boasted that he's the NFL's best corner when healthy. The problem? He's had a lot of injuries.

  • Fans go wild over Drake dropping Antetokounmpo's name in new album

    Drake's total absorption of the 2021 NBA Champion is causing a stir on social media.

  • OHL suspends Canadiens first-round pick Logan Mailloux indefinitely for conduct violations

    The OHL has suspended Logan Mailloux after he was charged with defamation and criminal photography.

  • Who is the Blue Jays MVP?

    Toronto's playoff hopes haven't been completely extinguished but it's that time of the season when we consider which Blue Jay is the team's MVP.

  • Premier League winners and losers

    The Premier League season is three weeks old and already filled with drama and the top and bottom of the table.&nbsp;

  • HBCUs and NFL partnering to advance football opportunities

    The idea behind the HBCU Open House staged annually by the NFL is simple: providing opportunities. Reactions from the recent event indicate the league is on the right track in opening off-the-field paths for students and alumni from the historically Black schools that provide so many players to pro football. “The event was timely and strategic,” says Jacqie McWilliams, commissioner of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), one of three conferences in attendance. “It confirmed t

  • Tucker, Correa homer for Astros in 6-3 win vs Padres

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Kyle Tucker hit a tiebreaking two-run home run in the eighth inning and Carlos Correa's three-run shot in the fourth ended a 22-inning scoreless streak for the Houston Astros, who beat the scuffling San Diego Padres 6-3 on Friday night. Tucker homered with two outs off Emilio Pagán (4-1) into the deck atop the right field wall, his 23rd. Alex Bregman was aboard on a single. The AL West-leading Astros were coming off consecutive shutout losses at Seattle. They hadn't scored since

  • 'It doesn’t feel real' – Charlotte's Grant DuBose on amazing journey from Wal-Mart to stardom

    In Charlotte’s 31-28 upset of Duke, Dubose caught four passes for 118 yards and scored two touchdowns to power the school’s first win over a Power Five conference school.

  • Keuchel struggles again, White Sox lose to Royals 7-2

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Dallas Keuchel had another rocky outing for the AL Central-leading White Sox, allowing six runs in three innings in Chicago's 7-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Friday night. Keuchel, the 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner, has a 7.26 ERA in his past 11 starts after giving up five earned runs, seven hits and two walks with one strikeout. He went one inning and allowed five earned runs in his previous start, then admitted to being “the weakest starter in the rotation for muc

  • Ohtani strikes out 8 on 117 pitches, Angels beat Rangers 3-2

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani allowed two runs, struck out eight and threw a stateside career-high 117 pitches in seven innings, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers 3-2 Friday night. The Japanese two-way star leads the majors with 42 homers and dropped his ERA to 2.97. He went at least seven innings for the fifth time in 20 starts this season. He reached at least 100 pitches for the fourth time in 32 big league starts. His previous high pitch count was 110 against Tampa Bay

  • Rookie Kelenic leads Mariners over Diamondbacks 6-5 in 10

    PHOENIX (AP) — Rookie Jarred Kelenic hit a go-ahead single in the 10th inning after earlier launching a two-run homer to lead the Seattle Mariners past the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 on Friday night. Seattle blew a 5-1 lead after Arizona scored four runs in the seventh but recovered to win for the fourth time in five games as it tries to stay in the AL playoff race. They’re currently four games behind the Boston Red Sox for the final wild-card spot. It was a good game for the 22-year-old Kelenic,

  • Wainwright, Molina reach milestone; Cards rip Brewers 15-4

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina appreciated the magnitude of the career milestone they reached Friday night. They were more concerned about boosting the St. Louis Cardinals’ playoff hopes. The longtime teammates formed St. Louis’ starting battery for a 300th time and played key roles in the Cardinals’ 15-4 blowout of the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers. “Just a great moment, just a great day for me and Waino,” Molina said. “We focused on winning the game. Obviously we kno