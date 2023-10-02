Warriedar Resources Full Year 2023 Earnings: AU$0.036 loss per share (vs AU$0.035 loss in FY 2022)

Warriedar Resources (ASX:WA8) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Net loss: AU$9.88m (loss widened by 171% from FY 2022).

AU$0.036 loss per share (further deteriorated from AU$0.035 loss in FY 2022).

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Western Australia segment contributing a total revenue of AU$126.6k (66% of total revenue). The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to AU$10.3m (99% of total expenses). Over the last 12 months, the company's earnings were enhanced by non-operating gains of AU$318.1k.Explore how WA8's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Warriedar Resources shares are down 6.8% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

