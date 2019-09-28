Warren: Ring rusty Adams needs more fights and forget about the Olympics

Nicola Adams and Maria Salinas as the referee declares their world title fight a draw at the Royal Albert Hall

Frank Warren shut down speculation that Nicola Adams may be tempted to have a crack at a third Olympics after her lacklustre return to the ring, writes Joshua Graham.

The two-time Olympic champion narrowly retained her WBO world flyweight title with a split draw against Maria Salinas at the Royal Albert Hall, her first fight for 356 days.

Earlier this year Adams - who won gold in London and Rio - prompted speculation about her future intentions with a cryptic tweet when the design of the Tokyo medals were released.

Her transition to the pro ranks has hardly been smooth and she failed to convince the judges she was on top of the unorthodox southpaw Salinas, whose confidence grew and subdued the crowd.

"I don't think she'll go to the Olympics, she would need to go through qualifiers and that's doubtful, she is a pro now and that's how things are," said promoter Warren.

“She needs to build a fanbase and this is the start of that.

"She can be a star of women's boxing if she fights more regularly but she is not fighting regularly. She’s been out of the ring for various reasons, injuries and a couple of personal problems. She went off to the States, but she needs to be here, and she is living here now.

“She’s been out of the ring for a year so undoubtedly there was some ring rust there. I thought she won it by a good two rounds but it is what it is."

Thank you to my team and to everyone who watched last night for your support, it wasn’t the prettiest of fights but I retained my tittle and whoever is next, I’ll be ready. #motivated@frankwarren_tv @BTSportBoxing pic.twitter.com/XRNja9ZDWX — Nicola Adams (@NicolaAdamsOBE) September 28, 2019

Adams made history when she became the first woman to win Olympic boxing gold but the contrast between her pro career and Ireland's Katie Taylor is a source of frustration.

Adams and Taylor both defended their titles in Rio before turning pro but Taylor is now unbeaten in 14 pro fights.

She has defended her world lightweight crown seven times - unifying the title at New York's iconic Madison Square Garden in the summer.

And next month Taylor headline a bill at Manchester Arena, with hometown fighter Anthony Crolla on the undercard, as she looks to become a two-weight world champion.

Adams also craves her headline moment - and makes no secret she wants her next fight to be in her Leeds hometown, the sooner, the better.

“I haven’t even had a chance to speak to her but we won't complain about a rematch," added Warren.

"I’m going to talk to her, and we will see where we are with thing. We’d like to do something, let’s see what we can do."

Adams is the first to admit her pro career has not lived up to the heights of her trailblazing in the amateur ranks but put a brave face on her display.

“I was a bit ring rusty, but I haven’t boxed for a year," she said.

“It wasn’t my best performance but I’m happy I came away with the title, even though it is not the result I wanted.

“If she wanted a rematch, I’d be happy to go again.”