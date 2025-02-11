Warren Gatland news LIVE: Wales coach leaves amid dismal Six Nations with Matt Sherratt confirmed as interim

Warren Gatland has left his role as head coach of Wales by mutual agreement with immediate effect amid an appalling Six Nations and a record losing streak. Cardiff head coach Matt Sherratt has been announced as interim coach for the remaining three matches of this Six Nations, with a new permanent boss to be appointed ahead of the tour of Japan this summer.

Wales went the entirety of 2024 without winning a single Test match before being thumped 43-0 by France in Paris to kick off the 2025 Six Nations and then being turned over 22-15 by Italy at the weekend in a game that wasn’t as close as the scoreline suggests to take their losing streak to 14 games.

That result in Rome has set them on course for a second straight Six Nations wooden spoon and Gatland is now set to fall on his sword, having been given a stay of execution following a review by the Welsh Rugby Union after a dismal set of autumn international results. Cardiff boss Matt Sherratt will oversee the side’s three remaining Six Nations fixtures.

The 61-year-old New Zealander had a hugely success first spell in charge of Wales between 2007 and 2019, including three grand slams but has struggled since returning to the role in 2022, with Welsh rugby as a whole in crisis. While Sherratt will take the interim reins, the likes of interim Ireland head coach Simon Easterby, Glasgow Warriors boss Franco Smith and ex-Australia and Argentina coach Michael Cheika are among the early names being touted as a permanent replacement.

13:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle, Rugby Correspondent

The axing of Warren Gatland comes as a surprise only in terms of timing, with it increasingly clear over these last two weeks that the head coach’s position had become untenable. From muddled selections to a strange tone in press conferences, the usually upbeat Kiwi has looked a defeated man at times over the last 12 months.

Clearly, there are far wider problems within Welsh rugby, with ongoing questions over the running of the professional game allied to a seeming state of perma-review at the WRU. Remember that the union does not currently have a performance director after the stepping down of Nigel Walker in December following the mismanagement of the women’s team contracts - just one example of a dysfunctional union.

But this is a time for fresh ideas and fresh perspective. The WRU intends to install a new permanent coach ahead of the tour of Japan in the summer, but Matt Sherratt is a shrewd short-term appointment. The Cardiff coach is well-liked and should add some new dimensions to an attack that has been heavily criticised across the first two rounds of the Six Nations.

Warren Gatland's side have lost their last 14 Test matches

Matt Sherratt confirmed as interim coach

13:41 , Luke Baker

As we thought, it has been confirmed that Cardiff head coach Matt Sherratt will take charge of Wales for the remainder of the Six Nations.

Sherratt became Cardiff Rugby head coach in 2023 but has also been attack coach and coached at the Ospreys, Bristol and Worcester.

Welsh Rugby Union CEO Abi Tierney said: "Matt Sherratt takes over at a pivotal time. It is a credit to him that he has not hesitated to answer Wales’s call and is also testament to the strong relationship that now exists throughout the Welsh professional game that Cardiff Rugby are fully supportive of the move.

"Matt will return to Cardiff Rugby after the Six Nations in order to concentrate his efforts on what is already a promising campaign for our capital club.

"Our intention is to have a permanent appointment in place before this summer’s two-Test tour to Japan, with all options open."

(Getty Images)

Warren Gatland comments on Wales departure

13:39 , Luke Baker

Here’s what Warren Gatland had to say in the official WRU release announcing his departure

"I would like to thank the WRU Board for the faith shown in me after a tough campaign throughout 2024 and affording me the time and resource to try to turn things around for this 2025 tournament.

"We have worked hard, we have a talented young squad that is developing and have been desperate to turn potential into results but now is the right time for a change.

"I’ve reached the end of this particular chapter, but I remain grateful to all those in Wales who have supported me, to all the players who have played for me and to all those around me, especially my management team, who have contributed to what we have achieved over the years. I wish whoever takes over all the best for the future.

"Finally, I want to say a big thank you to the Welsh fans."

(AFP via Getty Images)

BREAKING: Warren Gatland leaves Wales role by mutual consent

13:34 , Luke Baker

It’s official - Warren Gatland has left his role as head coach of Wales by mutual consent.

We knew it was coming but the fact it’s by mutual consent rather than Gatland resigning or being sacked is interesting

Ugo Monye says Warren Gatland is 'ruining players'

13:33 , Luke Baker

Pundit Ugo Monye has appeared on the Sports Agents podcast and blasted Warren Gatland for his management of the Welsh team and suggested her lost the dressing room while in charge.

“You're losing matches and you're ruining players,” said Monye. “You're ruining players, and I don't know how Ben Thomas feels.

“And it gets to a certain point where the coach's voice loses all power and you stop listening. That authority, I think, is gone.

“I reckon the Welsh players have switched off. I've been in those positions, and you're listening to the coach and you're just rolling your eyes.”

(The Sports Agents / Handout)

Wales have history of coaches leaving mid-Six Nations

13:21 , Luke Baker

Coaches leaving during the Six Nations is pretty rare, although Wales do have a history of it happening.

In 2002, future All Blacks coach Graham Henry was coaching Wales and led his side for a 50-10 thumping by England at Twickenham in round four. That was the final straw and he left his role before the round five finale against Scotland.

Then, four years later in the 2006 Six Nations, Mike Ruddock - who had led Wales to a grand slam the previous year - left after just two games when contract negotiations with the WRU broke down. Wales had started their title defence with a 47-16 loss to England before beating Scotland 28-18 and Ruddock soon departed.

(Getty Images)

Wales press conference coming up

13:06 , Luke Baker

Wales had a press conference scheduled for 1.30pm today already and that is still set to go ahead.

We’re not sure what form that will take - it could be an official announcement about Gatland’s departure and potentially the naming of an interim replacement.

Whatever happens, we’ll be across it and keep you updated.

(Getty Images)

Nick Tompkins admits current poor form is ‘devastating’

12:52 , Luke Baker

Nick Tompkins admits Wales’ current situation is “devastating” as another Six Nations campaign appears on the verge of ruins.

“Putting something specific on it is tough. We are frustrated. It’s devastating,” Wales centre Tompkins said.

“The frustration and disappointment around the camp is there. It is hard because the boys are trying so hard and it’s not quite coming off. The lads care a lot and when it doesn’t come off you’re gutted, and you know how hard it is for the fans as well.

“We’ve got to try and stick together and come back. No-one is going to do it for us.”

Asked if there was a message for Wales supporters, Tompkins added: “You want to say sorry. We appreciate every bit of support they give us. We know it’s tough times at the moment, but they keep supporting and shows what an amazing nation Wales is. We are trying for them. We want to keep going and hopefully we can give them something to cheer about.”

(PA Archive)

Matt Sherratt to take interim charge?

12:27 , Luke Baker

Some breaking news - Wales Online are reporting that Cardiff coach Matt Sherratt has been approached by the WRU to take interim charge of the team until the end of the Six Nations

(Getty Images)

Who will replace Warren Gatland?

12:11 , Luke Baker

With the Welsh Rugby Union set to confirm Gatland’s departure this afternoon, attention is already turning to who might replace him as head coach.

Initially there will be an interim coach until the end of the Six Nations, possibly current attack coach Rob Howley who has filled the role previously when Gatland was on sabbatical to prepare for British and Irish Lions duty.

A new permanent coach will likely be in place before the two-Test summer tour to Japan and there are three main names emerging as early frontrunners.

Simon Easterby

The Ireland defence coach is currently impressing as interim head coach of the men in green with Andy Farrell on Lions sabbatical. Easterby is based in Wales having played most of his career with the Scarlets and being married to Welsh TV presenter Sarra Elgan.

Franco Smith

His previous foray into international coaching with Italy was fairly uninspired as he delivered zero Six Nations wins over a couple of years before being pushed upstairs into a head of high performance role. Has done superbly as Glasgow Warriors coach since taking the role in 2022 though, leading them to URC glory last season.

Michael Cheika

An experienced, globetrotting coach who has been in charge of Australia and Argentina on the international stage, as well as the likes of Leinster, Stade Francais, Waratahs and now Leicester Tigers at club level. He is due to step down as Tigers coach at the end of the season and does not currently have another job lined up

Abject Wales reignite old Six Nations debate after falling to new low

11:55 , Luke Baker

Looking out over a sorry, soggy scene in Rome, an ailing emperor surveyed a once formidable empire now in ruin. Warren Gatland and Wales had arrived in the Italian capital seeking the invigorating fountains of new life; instead, as the rain tumbled down, deeper into the quagmire they slumped.

This Welsh empty vessel now ploughs into another regime change that many felt inevitable from the moment Gatland once more took on an unenviable task. The head coach himself had sounded the alarms at the end of his first tenure about how a golden generation had papered over the cracks apparent within the game in the country, and that the success could not be sustained. The cracks have become chasms; Wales are falling into the abyss.

Defeat in round two drops them below Georgia to 12th in the world rankings; Samoa, who abandoned their November tour amid financial problems and serious allegations against their head coach, sit not far behind.

Read Harry Latham-Coyle’s full analysis of the issues faced by Wales:

Abject Wales reignite old Six Nations debate after falling to new low

What is Warren Gatland's record as Wales coach?

11:47 , Luke Baker

Gatland enjoyed a hugely successful first spell as Wales head coach between 2007 and 2019 as he won three grand slams and a further Six Nations title, as well as reaching the semi-finals at the 2011 and 2019 World Cups.

But his second spell has been a different story...

They have endured a record 14 successive Test match defeats and Gatland has lost 20 loss of his 26 Tests in charge since returning to the helm.

The 22-15 defeat to Italy at the weekend was an eighth Six Nations reversal in a row and the first time Wales have suffered back-to-back defeats against the Azzurri (having lost to them in Cardiff last year).

They also slumped to a new world ranking low of 12th, with Georgia climbing above them following their Rugby Europe Championship victory over the Netherlands.

(PA Wire)

Wales facing another winless Six Nations after dismal defeat to Italy

11:34 , Luke Baker

Having lost their Six Nations opener to France thanks to a 43-0 humbling in Paris, Wales entered the weekend’s clash against Italy in desperation mode – needing a victory to avoid a seemingly inevitable fall to a second consecutive wooden spoon.

Instead they were blown away by the Azzurri as Ange Capuozzo scored a first-half try and there were five penalties from the boot of Tommaso Allan.

A try from Aaron Wainwright and a late penalty try made the final score closer than the match actually was but the losing streak continued.

Here’s the full report from that clash in Rome:

Wales facing another winless Six Nations after dismal defeat to Italy

Wales on record losing streak

11:22 , Luke Baker

The move for Gatland to exit doesn’t come as a huge shock given that Wales are currently on a record 14-game losing streak.

They haven’t won a Test match since a 43-19 win over Georgia in the group stage of the 2023 World Cup in October of that year.

They lost to Argentina to exit that tournament before enduring a winless 2024 Six Nations, a fruitless summer tour to Australia, defeats to Fiji, Australia and South Africa in the autumn and now losses to France and Italy to kick-start this Six Nations.

They are in real trouble and Gatland’s departure, which is set to be confirmed by the Welsh Rugby Union this afternoon, is an inevitable consequence.

(Getty Images)

Warren Gatland set to leave role as Wales coach

11:10 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as Warren Gatland is set to leave his role as head coach of Wales with immediate effect.

Wales are in the midst of an appalling Six Nations and enduring a record losing streak, which appears to have cost Gatland his job.

Stick with us for full live coverage.