Warren Gatland makes Wales return after Wayne Pivac sacking to rule out England role

(Getty Images)

Warren Gatland has made a sensational return as Wales head coach after the dismissal of Wayne Pivac, ruling out the prospect of joining England.

Pivacâs sacking was announced by the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) on Monday following a review into a disastrous Autumn Nations Series campaign, with Gatland immediately returning to the role he previously held between 2008 and 2019, less than a year out from the 2023 World Cup in France.

Gatland had been linked as a possible contender to take on the England coaching job in the event that the Rugby Football Union (RFU) decide to dispense with the services of Eddie Jones this week following their own review into a disappointing autumn and worst calendar year of results since 2008.

Wales lost three of their four autumn Tests in Cardiff this year against New Zealand, Australia and Georgia, with a lone victory coming against Argentina.

Though they did secure a first-ever Test win in South Africa over the summer, they lost that series 2-1 to the Springboks having also endured a terrible Six Nations, placing fifth after losing four of their five games including at home to Italy.

Former Scarlets coach Pivac - who replaced fellow New Zealander Gatland after the 2019 World Cup in Japan - leaves with a record of 13 wins, one draw and 20 losses during his three-and-a-half year spell in charge, with Wales searching for a vital lift ahead of the next Six Nations and World Cup.

Inconsistency plagued much of his tenure, though he did blood through several impressive new caps and win the 2021 Six Nations title.

More follows