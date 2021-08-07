Warren Gatland leaves door open for fifth Lions tour: 'A lot can happen in four years'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Daniel Schofield
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
A dejected Warren Gatland walks off the pitch - GETTY IMAGES
A dejected Warren Gatland walks off the pitch - GETTY IMAGES

Warren Gatland has left the door open to be involved in a fifth Lions tour after Morne Steyn once again secured the Springboks a 2-1 Test series victory.

Twelve years on from kicking the decisive penalty in the 2009 series - in which Gatland was an assistant coach - 37-year-old Steyn again held his nerve to kick a 78th-minute penalty in a nailbiting 19-16 victory.

That was scant justice for the Lions’ first-half dominance and they were left to rue their inability to convert more than Ken Owens’ try from four kicks to the corner, as head coach Gatland lamented afterwards. “At the highest level, you get one or two chances and a mistake is really costly,” Gatland said. “We missed one or two chances and they kind of get a lucky bounce and score a try against the run of play, and a couple of 50/50 calls probably didn't go our way.”

It was a devastating finish to a series that has required a huge sacrifice from the Lions players and staff who have been confined to a strict biosecure bubble for the past eight weeks. Gatland will now quarantine in an Auckland hotel room for the next 14 days and after a third successive tour as Lions head coach he says he will need all that thinking time before he returns to his day job as Waikato Chiefs boss.

“In terms of involvement, there’s a lot of water under the bridge in four years. A lot of things can happen in that time,” Gatland said. “I’ve loved my time with the Lions. It's something that I'll reflect on. I'm incredibly proud of my involvement and I've been very, very fortunate.

“And I think that time on my own will be a good chance to think what the next chapter of my life is going to be. I'm not someone who plans too far ahead, I'm a great believer in what will be will be. Other things will be on the horizon on the future, and other opportunities. What they will be I'm not sure. I haven't got any long-term plans, so it's just a bit of wait and see.”

The third Test did bring the curtain down on captain Alun Wyn Jones’ extraordinary run of playing in every Test for four consecutive series. Despite having recovered from a dislocated shoulder, the Wales second row seemed to accept that the Australia 2025 tour - when he will be 39 - may be a bridge too far.

“We were in it until the death and obviously had that opportunity at the end, but I’m just very proud of the bunch, very conscious of what we represent, what everything means but just obviously hugely disappointed,” Jones said. When asked what the Lions meant to him, Jones said, “it’s done now, so...” before his emotions got the better of him.

As well as the four kicks to the corner, Liam Williams missed an opportunity to put Josh Adams away while South Africa’s try, scored by Cheslin Kolbe, seemed to result from a knock-on by Jasper Wiese, although the officials allowed the score to stand. “I thought the referee had a good game, no complaints about that,” Gatland said. “[But] it's all about was it a knock-on [by Wiese]? They took one or two opportunities and we probably missed a couple, but there was no lack of effort. A 2-on-1 with Liam Williams and Josh Adams, he should have given the pass probably. You get one or two chances at this level and you've got to make the most of them because you've got to be clinical when they come around.”

Whoever is in charge for the next series, Gatland has urged the sport’s stakeholders to ensure the Lions retains its central place in the rugby calendar. The Lions’ tour schedule was reduced from 10 to eight games while Gatland did not have access to a significant portion of his squad for the preparation camp in Jersey. “I don’t think it’s anything different, it’s just about the Lions talking to the clubs and unions about having that adequate preparation time to go on a tour,” Gatland said.

“You are playing away from home, normally with a lot of travel and with a lot of expectation. You are putting a team together in such a short period of time and there’s a lot of expectation to win a series. As the Lions, when you’re putting together the best players from the northern hemisphere, we get less preparation time than the national teams do when they go on their own tours.

“It’s a common theme. I’ve been continually saying it. Hopefully in the next six months they can iron that out and we can get the schedule for four years’ time tidied up in terms of when finals are on, so that you can get the whole squad together for a couple of weeks before you go on tour. That would make a lot of difference in terms of helping preparation.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NBA looking into potential tampering violations in Kyle Lowry, Lonzo Ball deals

    The NBA increased the maximum fine for tampering to $10 million in 2019.

  • Tokyo Olympics Day 15 Review: Canada sets all-time medal record

    Canada has claimed 23 medals at the 2020 Olympics, the most for the country at a non-boycotted Games.

  • George Springer's recent dominance has reached an absurd level

    George Springer has been the best hitter in baseball since the all-star break and is displaying a level of dominance few hitters are capable of.

  • Kevin Durant wins his third Olympic gold, then 'talks my s***' and exudes joy

    Kevin Durant heard all the doubters who thought this U.S. team was going to crash and burn. He's not sorry to disappoint them.

  • Ezekiel Elliott being sued for over $1 million after alleged dog attack

    Ezekiel Elliott was also sued in 2020 after his dogs allegedly attacked a person.

  • Laurent Duvernay-Tardif glad to be back with Chiefs after fighting COVID-19 as a doctor in 2020

    Laurent Duvernay-Tardif said helping COVID-19 patients in 2020 made him rethink his priorities.

  • U.S. men's track fails to win gold medal for first time in modern Games era

    Cole Hocker broke an Olympic record in Saturday's 1,500-meter final. So did five other runners who finished ahead of him.

  • German pentathlon coach disqualified after punching horse in competition

    German coach Kim Raisner urged her rider to "really hit" her horse when it wouldn't jump in competition on Friday, and even punched the horse herself.

  • A call to Shohei Ohtani and a gold medal: How Japan swelled with pride in baseball's Olympic return

    The country that brought baseball back to the Olympics was rewarded with its first-ever gold medal.

  • Chinese gold medalist faced with absurd line of questioning, described as 'manly woman'

    Gong Lijiao's reward for dominating her sport? Answering this reporter's ridiculous questions.

  • Sumo wrestler's butt spooks horses, statue removed from Olympic course

    Some riders believed their horses may have been spooked by an incredibly realistic statue of a sumo wrestler.

  • 5 biggest controversies of the Tokyo Olympics

    Amidst the tales of glory, controversy always looms large at the Olympics, and Tokyo 2020 was no exception.

  • Blue Jays beat Red Sox after a walk-off home run in first game of doubleheader

    TORONTO — A patient Blue Jays lineup found a way to outlast a solid pitching performance from Canadian Nick Pivetta in the opening game of their doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday. With Pivetta of Victoria, B.C. out of the game after six outstanding innings, Toronto second baseman Marcus Semien smashed a first-pitch 95 mph fastball from reliever Matt Barnes (5-3) over the right-field wall for a 1-0 win in the seven-inning game. It was Semien's 26th homer of the year and first ca

  • Yanks smart on bases, take advantage of error to top M's 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — DJ LeMahieu and Kyle Higashioka made savvy baserunning moves, turning a double-play grounder into the go-ahead run, and the New York Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners 5-4 Saturday for their fifth straight win. Aaron Judge and Rougned Odor homered and the Yankees capitalized on a three-base error by right fielder Mitch Haniger to win for the 10th time in 12 games. New York erased a 4-1 deficit by scoring four times in the sixth inning. The Yankees have won the first three in a fou

  • The Latest: Falcons owner to sponsor Tagliabue fellowship

    CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions on Saturday: ___ The owner of the Atlanta Falcons is using the induction of former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue to the Pro Football Hall of Fame to sponsor a fellowship for a recent college graduate from a Historically Black College and University. Blank, who has a foundation in his name, has gifted the endowment for two years in Tagliabue's honor through the James Harris-Doug Williams Fellowship. Honorees work at the

  • Olympic viewing guide: Canada's last medal chance

    This is an excerpt from The Buzzer, which is CBC Sports' daily email newsletter. Stay up to speed on what's happening at the Tokyo Olympics by subscribing here. Canada won its record 23rd medal last night. Laurence Vincent Lapointe, who already had an individual silver under her belt, teamed with Katie Vincent to take bronze in the women's doubles canoe event. Canada has now won more medals at Tokyo 2020 than at any other summertime Olympics except for the boycotted 1984 Games in Los Angeles. As

  • LEADING OFF: Dodgers exposed in extras, Bosox minus Martinez

    A look at what's happening around the majors on Sunday: NOT EXTRA SPECIAL Mookie Betts, Max Muncy and the World Series champion Dodgers have been hitting on almost all cylinders this season. Except when it comes to extra innings, that is. Los Angeles lost its 11th straight game in extras Friday night, falling to the Angels 4-3 at Dodger Stadium. The major league record for consecutive extra-inning losses in a season is 12 by the expansion Montreal Expos in 1969. Overall, the Dodgers are 1-12 in

  • Shapovalov, Andreescu confident as National Bank Open returns to Canada

    Bianca Andreescu doesn't feel like the same person who hoisted a trophy in front of hometown fans nearly two years ago — or the same tennis player. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., is trying to put her 2019 performance behind her as she prepares to defend her National Bank Open title in Montreal next week. “It’s a whole other ball game. But on the court, I feel like I’m the same person because I am fearless, I feel confident," Andreescu told reporters on a video call Saturday. She admitte

  • Bradley Chubb, Garett Bolles get into fight at Broncos camp

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — There was finally some excitement at the Denver Broncos' training camp — and it had nothing to do with the drudging quarterback clash between Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock. Pass rusher Bradley Chubb and left tackle Garett Bolles got into a fight during a team drill midway through practice Saturday and kept chirping at each other afterward. Keeping them apart to keep the confrontation from reigniting were teammates, assistants and even head coach Vic Fangio and general m

  • Jackson back at practice for Ravens after COVID-19 absence

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson is back at practice, and Baltimore coach John Harbaugh expects the star quarterback to catch up pretty easily to where the rest of the team is in its preparation. “He's going to merge right in,” Harbaugh said, using cars on a highway as a metaphor. Jackson was on the field Saturday, a day after the Ravens activated him from the COVID-19 list. He hadn't practiced yet during training camp, but with the first preseason game still a week away, the team has plen