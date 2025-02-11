Warren Gatland leaves Wales role as Matt Sherratt takes Six Nations coaching reins

Exit door: Warren Gatland’s troubled second stint as Wales head coach is over (Getty Images)

Warren Gatland has left his role as Wales head coach by mutual consent, with Cardiff’s Matt Sherratt taking over for the remainder of the Six Nations.

Gatland’s position had been subject to more intense scrutiny in the aftermath of Saturday’s dismal 22-15 loss to Italy in Rome that saw crisis-stricken Wales’ record losing run extend to 14 consecutive Test matches.

Multiple outlets on Tuesday morning reported that Gatland, 61, would be leaving his post in the aftermath of that latest woeful defeat, with official confirmation now provided by the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU).

In an official statement, the WRU said that Gatland’s tenure had ended by mutual agreement after he reached out to CEO Abi Tierney to discuss his future on Monday, with Cardiff Blues head coach Sherratt handed the interim job for Wales’ three remaining Six Nations matches, against Ireland, Scotland and England.

“I would like to thank the WRU Board for the faith shown in me after a tough campaign throughout 2024 and affording me the time and resource to try to turn things around for this 2025 tournament,” said Gatland.

“We have worked hard, we have a talented young squad that is developing and have been desperate to turn potential into results but now is the right time for a change.

“I’ve reached the end of this particular chapter, but I remain grateful to all those in Wales who have supported me, to all the players who have played for me and to all those around me, especially my management team, who have contributed to what we have achieved over the years.

“I wish whoever takes over all the best for the future. Finally, I want to say a big thank you to the Welsh fans.”

Tierney said: “The WRU and Warren have agreed that making this change now is in the best interests of the Wales squad as it continues to compete in the 2025 Six Nations tournament.

“We are grateful to Warren for all he has done for the game in Wales. He remains our longest-serving and most decorated head coach in terms of the silverware he has won.

“Matt Sherratt takes over at a pivotal time. It is a credit to him that he has not hesitated to answer Wales’s call and is also testament to the strong relationship that now exists throughout the Welsh professional game that Cardiff Rugby are fully supportive of the move.

“Matt will return to Cardiff Rugby after the Six Nations in order to concentrate his efforts on what is already a promising campaign for our capital club.

“Our intention is to have a permanent appointment in place before this summer’s two-Test tour to Japan, with all options open.”

The Six Nations is currently in its first fallow week, with Wales now not returning to action until they host reigning champions and favourites Ireland at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on February 22. They then travel to face Scotland at Murrayfield on March 8 before finishing the Six Nations at home to England a week later.

Stepping up: Cardiff Blues head coach Matt Sherratt will lead Wales for the rest of the Six Nations (Getty Images)

Wales’ third loss in their last four matches against Italy followed on from a 43-0 humiliation by France in Paris on opening night and appears to have them on course for a second successive wooden spoon after five defeats in the 2024 edition saw them finish bottom of the table for the first time since 2003.

Wales have not won a single Test match since their 43-19 pool stage victory over Georgia at the 2023 World Cup in France, having now slipped below Richard Cockerill’s team as they plummeted to their lowest-ever world ranking of 12th following Saturday’s defeat in Rome.

Former Ireland and Wasps coach Gatland enjoyed a hugely successful and long first stint in charge of Wales between 2007-19, winning four Six Nations titles in total including a trio of Grand Slams and also reaching two World Cup semi-finals.

He returned home to New Zealand to take charge of the Chiefs in Super Rugby, though oversaw a third successive tour as head coach of the British and Irish Lions in South Africa in 2021 before returning to the Wales job in December 2022 after the sacking of ex-Scarlets coach Wayne Pivac.

Gatland’s second spell has been fraught with difficulty however, with just six wins from 26 Tests and a record 14 losses in a row that included defeats in every match during their worst year ever in 2024, which also included autumn losses to South Africa, Australia and Fiji after two summer defeats in Australia and another against the Springboks at Twickenham.

Gatland’s position has been subject to constant speculation over the last year, with his offer to resign after last year’s Six Nations nightmare rejected by the WRU. His contract went through the 2027 World Cup in Australia but was reported to include a break clause this summer.

Wales’ current attack coach Rob Howley previously stood in for Gatland during the build-up to the 2021 Lions tour, though Sherratt will now take the interim reins after being given permission by Cardiff, who will be led by backroom team Corniel van Zyl, Gethin Jenkins, Scott Andrews and Jonny Goodridge in his absence.

Sherratt will lead fifth-place Cardiff - where he recently signed a new long-term contract - in their next United Rugby Championship (URC) match against Connacht on Saturday before taking charge of Wales from next Monday. Sherratt will only miss the trip to URC leaders Leinster on March 1 before returning to the club.

“First of all we are really proud as a club that Matt is getting this recognition and opportunity. He is a fantastic person and coach, and he deserves this opportunity,” said Cardiff chair Alun Jones.

“He has a track record of developing talent, getting the best from young players and utilising a positive playing style. That is clear to see from the rebuilding job he has done at the club and continues to lead.

“This is obviously a time of need and we are happy to support not only Matt’s continued development but the Welsh Rugby Union in the Six Nations. I am sure he will do a great job and look forward to him returning following the Championship’s conclusion.”

Reports claim that current Ireland interim coach Simon Easterby - filling in for Andy Farrell at the Six Nations as the latter prepares for the Lions’ summer tour of Australia - could be a contender to succeed Gatland on a full-time basis, along with the likes of Glasgow head coach Franco Smith and former Australia and Argentina boss Michael Cheika, who will leave Leicester Tigers in the summer after only one season in charge.

Wales have a two-Test tour to Japan coming up in the summer, while their post-Lions autumn international schedule has yet to be confirmed.