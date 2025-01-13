Warren Gatland’s gamble means Wales are heading for more pain

Warren Gatland has made some controversial Six Nations selection calls - PA/Ben Birchall

Warren Gatland’s squad for the upcoming Six Nations is certainly unusual, with the players not involved arguably more interesting than those to have made the cut. Going with only one specialist fly-half, the uncapped Ospreys No 10 Dan Edwards, is a punchy call.

Gareth Anscombe has been deemed too old – “He’s 33 now and he’ll be 36 by the next World Cup. Will he be around? We need to develop some depth,” Gatland said on Monday – while Sam Costelow’s collarbone fracture could not have come at a worse time either, ruling him out of the Six Nations.

There is of course Jarrod Evans at Harlequins, playing well in recent weeks and a rare exception to the overseas 25-cap rule, given according to the latest guidance so players who do not “receive a reasonable offer to play for a side in Wales and leave as a result” or receive no offer at all can remain eligible, as was the case with Evans (eight caps) when he left Cardiff.

Instead Gatland has plumped for Edwards. “He has matured nicely into looking like a quality 10. Someone like him gets an opportunity to stake a bit of a claim. We have been impressed with how he has controlled games. His kicking game has developed in recent times, and he has got a good running game, too.”

Edwards certainly had no right to score a recent try against Cardiff, slipping his way through some questionable tackles.

Ospreys’ Dan Edwards is the only specialist fly-half in the Wales squad - Getty Images/Ryan Hiscott

Wales do have a fall-back option in that they could go with Cardiff’s Ben Thomas at fly-half. The only snag being that Thomas has not started there for region or country since the tour of Australia last summer.

Gatland is right in a sense. Wales have to look at the bigger picture because the present is quite ugly, and who knows, perhaps 21-year-old Edwards goes on to be a 100-capper. Rolling the dice with Edwards accurately sums up the current state of many positions for Wales; hoping rather than knowing that the next prospect can become someone to build around. Even so, making your debut as an uncapped player in Paris? It can be a rough experience, as George Furbank found out in 2020 with England.

The non-selection of Gloucester’s Max Llewellyn is also hard to explain. Tied for the most tries in the Gallagher Premiership so far this season with seven, Gatland cited the “pretty unlucky” Llewellyn’s lack of touches in the South Africa game as a factor in his non-selection, while also praising Joe Roberts’ kicking game off his left foot.

Gloucester’s Max Llewellyn is unlucky to miss out on the Wales squad - Getty Images/Dan Mullan

Penalising Llewellyn for a lack of touches – “He didn’t have any,” Gatland pointed out – in a Test where Wales only had 62 carries and 39 per cent possession (compared to 183 carries for South Africa) feels harsh. Gloucester’s response, posting a video of Llewellyn’s try-scoring highlights with a winking emoji, was enjoyably playful. Llewellyn seemed like an in-form player who would help Wales, rather than someone to leave out.

There is better news in that Josh Adams, Elliot Dee, Taulupe Faletau, Dafydd Jenkins, Roberts and Liam Williams are all back having missed the autumn. Ellis Mee, the other uncapped player in the squad, is a slightly astonishing story, voted player of the season by Nottingham last season before joining Scarlets. “He’s pretty exciting. He’s got a good presence,” Gatland said of the 21-year-old wing.

At the same time, there are some brutal absences through injury. Dewi Lake, a fine captain in horrendous circumstances last year, will miss the tournament after bicep surgery. Adam Beard, vital for the line-out, is also out. In what feels like one of more challenging rebuilds of the professional era, how Wales and Gatland would love to have both of them involved.

Wales Six Nations squad

Forwards: Kemsley Mathias, Nicky Smith, Gareth Thomas, Henry Thomas, WillGriff John, Keiron Assiratti, Elliot Dee, Evan Lloyd, Sam Parry, Dafydd Jenkins, Will Rowlands, Freddie Thomas, Teddy Williams, Christ Tshiunza, James Botham, Tommy Reffell, Jac Morgan (capt), Taulupe Faletau, Aaron Wainwright.

Backs: Liam Williams, Tom Rogers, Blair Murray, Josh Adams, Josh Hathaway, Ellis Mee, Eddie James, Nick Tompkins, Owen Watkin, Joe Roberts, Ben Thomas, Dan Edwards, Rhodri Williams, Ellis Bevan, Tomos Williams.