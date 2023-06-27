Warren Gatland claims there is nothing 'brutal' about Wales players put in hoods and doused in water

Warren Gatland has claimed there is nothing “brutal” about his Wales training camps after suggesting his players were water-boarded on a recent team-building morning as part of their World Cup preparations.

Gatland’s squad attended The Green Mile in Taff’s Well to the north of Cardiff, a 110-acre facility that is billed as a health and wellness centre.

There, Wales players were subjected to a “psychological challenge” that, from Gatland’s description, seemed akin to a rigorous, military-style interrogation. Explaining the situation to reporters, Gatland insisted that there was nothing “brutal” about the process.

“We went to the Green Mile with the army and we worked hard but it wasn’t brutal,” said the Wales head coach. “It was more for a psychological challenge that we put them through… they did some pier endurance stuff, they were carrying logs up a hill, having to go into a pool.”

“We’re talking about putting them in uncomfortable positions, situations where [they are asked] ‘how do you bring your heart rate down? How do you get your breathing back? How do you get your composure back?’”

“They did some stuff where we had them put on hoods, having water tipped over them when they weren’t expecting [it], babies crying, things going off. And it wasn’t a full day. We went there in the morning and finished around one o’clock.

“The boys had a bit of lunch, a couple of guys had a beer and they stayed around for about an hour and enjoyed each other’s company and had some laughs. We had some photos with the guys and presented a jersey. It was a really good morning. That was something a bit different.”

Due to a back injury, Ken Owens was confirmed on Monday as a fifth senior player to pull out of Wales’ World Cup preparations.

That setback has followed the international retirements of Justin Tipuric, Alun Wyn Jones and Rhys Webb, as well as Cory Hill’s decision to pull out and prioritise a club contract.

Gatland’s charges, who lost four of five games across the recent Six Nations, have further training camps in Switzerland and Turkey before a programme of warm-up Tests in August, comprising a home-and-away double-header against England and a meeting with South Africa in Cardiff. The New Zealander, in his second stint as Wales head coach, used his latest Telegraph Sport column to stress that technical and tactical work would complement physical graft.

“Everyone talks about the brutality of our training camps,” Gatland said. “Yes, we are making conditioning a priority but that is not to say we are ignoring rugby skills. World Cup years are my favourite because it is the closest you get to being a club coach, with a full pre-season and warm-up matches to experiment with combinations and try out tweaks to game plans before the real business begins in September.”

