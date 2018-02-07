Warren G pops balloon to announce son's commitment to USC

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Olaijah Griffin had an excellent showing in Mission Viejo’s win over Long Beach Poly Friday

Olaijah Griffin is heading to USC.

The cornerback recruit made his announcement on ESPN2 on Wednesday. And he revealed his decision by having his father, the rapper Warren G, pop a black balloon full of gold confetti.

(via ESPN2)

Griffin is a five-star recruit according to Rivals and the No. 3 cornerback in the country. He chose USC over Alabama and others and said he wanted to stay on the west coast so his family could watch him play.

Griffin is the fourth five-star commitment for USC’s 2018 recruiting class. National Signing Day comes the same week as the school announced a contract extension through 2023 for coach Clay Helton.

Snoop Dogg was also present at the commitment along with former USC and New England Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest. Snoop’s son Cordell Broadus committed to UCLA to play football but left the team in 2016.

If you’re not overly familiar with Warren G’s work, you undoubtedly know of the 1995 song “Regulate.” If you don’t, you must not have listened to mainstream music in the 1990s.

