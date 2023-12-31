Warren Feeney: Glentoran boss targeting five players in transfer window

Glentoran manager Warren Feeney says he "wants to bring his own players in" while there are set to be exits from the Oval in the January window.

Feeney took charge in June but the Glens sit fifth and 18 points behind leaders and rivals Linfield.

"We have set our targets for five [players] but I would be delighted with one or two," said Feeney on Saturday.

"People need to move on, people need to come in, people get stale. Any manager wants to bring his own players in."

He added: "A lot of people have said we have good players on paper, but I have said from the start of the season that it is great that we have great players here on paper, but they haven't done anything in the last four years.

"We have good boys here that I want to keep, but also if we can do a bit of business I will certainly be looking at it. There are players that I have identified, but it is tough to bring players in.

"You look at some of the transfer fees over here and I think it is absolutely ludicrous. There are players who have been part-time all their lives looking 70-80 grand - it is ridiculous."

Glentoran had Saturday off after their Premiership game against Cliftonville was postponed because of a waterlogged Oval pitch.

Changing the mindset

The Glens fell to a 2-0 defeat by Linfield on Boxing Day and Feeney believes a change in mentality is needed at the club.

"I keep saying this, people think about what Glentoran have done, you can't live off 30 years ago," the former Northern Ireland striker said.

"I'm not nailing anyone, but someone said to me the other day that this is the best December we have had in the last three years, but we are still that far off.

"We have dropped points, but we have never had a settled team. I think I've named the same team twice this season and it is unsettling for any manager.

"We are far behind but I did say I wasn't going to wave a magic wand. I think a lot of people here live off what Glentoran did 20-30 years ago, but at the end of the day football is hard and you have the teams in the league who are very competitive.

"It will take a little while to put [together] what I want, but I know what football is like these days, there is no patience.

"We have to change the mentality at this football club, we have had two bits of silverware in eight years, so what gives this club a damn right to win anything? There is always pressure, but I have managed and played in big enough games to handle it and I thrive on pressure."