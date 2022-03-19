Warren Central back in Boys’ Sweet 16 finals after knocking out Covington Catholic

In downtown Lexington, there still be Dragons.

Warren Central punched its ticket to the UK HealthCare Boys’ Sweet 16 finals with a 61-58 victory over Covington Catholic at Rupp Arena on Saturday afternoon. The 4th Region champ will square off with Clark County for all the marbles.

It overcame No. 1 Male in a first-round overtime thriller and survived a scare from Murray late Friday night to set up a showdown with the No. 2 Colonels, whose size on the interior projected as an issue for the smaller Dragons. They settled for jumpers in the first half before working into the paint more in the second, and were rewarded for the effort.

“We couldn’t be scared of attacking them, and I think in the second half we did a great job of just driving,” said Warren Central head coach William Unseld. “We thought our quickness would be the advantage for us. We settled for jump shots in the second half when we should have just drove by. …

“It’s basketball. If you haven’t had your shot blocked, then you haven’t played anybody good.”

CovCath managed only one blocked shot, in the first half by Mitchell Rylee, and failed to outrebound the Dragons; they each finished with 21 apiece. Warren Central outscored the Colonels in the paint 24-22.

Warren Central played for state championships in 2004 and 2005, and defeated Mason County in the former to earn its only title. Unseld was an assistant on the 2005 squad. Asked to reflect on that moment ahead of the Dragons’ forthcoming opportunity, he was blunt.

Covington Catholic’s Evan Ipsaro (2) scored a tournament-high 30 points but his Colonels fell 61-58 to Warren Central in the Boys’ Sweet 16 semifinals on Saturday.

“I ain’t worried about that right now,” said Unseld, who has coached Warren Central to five state tournaments since being hired in 2011. “I’m trying to get ‘em back to the hotel and get a little food in ‘em. That’s what I’m worried about right now.”

CovCath led by nine at halftime, propelled by a 22-point first half by junior Evan Ipsaro. He drove hard to the basket from the jump, showing no visible signs that he was bothered by the ankle he twisted late in the Colonels’ quarterfinal win over Lyon County. He cooled over the final 16 minutes, shooting 3-for-11 in the second half but finished with a tournament-high 30 points.

After Kade Unseld sank two free throws to put Warren Central up three, Ipsaro drove the length of the court and got a three off from the top of the key. CovCath secured the miss and got off another open look from the corner, but it drew iron.

“Sometimes that’s just how it rolls,” Ipsaro said.

Chappelle Whitney led the Dragons with 21 points, 17 of them in the second half. He made four straight shots over four possessions at the end of the third to tie the game going into the final period.

The outcome was eerily similar of 2004, when the Dragons upended the Colonels 62-58 to reach the same-day finals. Clark County, like Mason County that year, hails from the 10th Region. The Cardinals staved off an upset bid by Lincoln County in the first semifinal, 54-51 in double overtime.

Warren Central and Clark County have never faced off in the state tournament. They’ve met only two times times since the KHSAA’s online matchup records were established in 1998, with Clark County taking both in 2011 (75-59 and 47-37).

