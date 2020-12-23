Warren Buffett: Value Is Dead! Buy These 2 Stocks to Get Wealthy!

grow dividends

There are two large schools of investing: growth and value. Historically, value investing has appeared to outperform its growth-minded peers over the long run. Indeed, there are a number of famous investors, such as Warren Buffett and Benjamin Graham, that have made this sort of investing popular over the past few decades.

Unfortunately for value investors, 2020 has disproportionately rewarded growth investors. This has led many investors to believe that the days of outperformance from value-minded portfolios to be over. In this article, I will discuss two of the most promising growth stocks listed in Canada. These two companies should allow investors to create incredible amounts of wealth over the coming years.

The retail space has changed forever

Was there any doubt that I was going to write about the ever-changing landscape of the retail industry? Companies such as Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) and Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD) have had their share of the spotlight this year. Both companies are e-commerce enablers, providing a suite of products and services to their customers. These include the ability to create online stores, small business loans, POS hardware, and much more.

As of this writing, Shopify and Lightspeed stock have gained 183% and 100% year to date, respectively. This incredible growth may be attributed to the worldwide lockdown restrictions, which were imposed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although many skeptics believe that the two stocks have run up into bubble territory, there is a plethora of reasons why these levels may be justified.

The biggest of which is the unexpected importance that these two companies serve in our society. Because of the widespread business shutdowns, many retailers needed to shift towards an online method of delivery.

For example, many of the customers using Lightspeed’s products are small- and medium-sized businesses; many of them had not previously prioritized their online stores. With a heavy investment into e-commerce this year, and a visible traction in that revenue stream, it will be difficult for many of these businesses to revert to in-store services.

What does the future hold for these companies?

I believe that the overall rate of online shopping will decrease in the near future. However, the overall trend should remain positive. Shopify’s performance during the recent Black Friday-Cyber Monday weekend seems to support this view. Over that weekend, Shopify’s merchants processed a total of $5.1 billion in sales. This was the largest total ever recorded for that weekend.

Both Shopify and Lightspeed continue to be led by passionate founder-CEOs. This is a characteristic of great companies that often goes unnoticed. History has shown that companies that are led by these types of individuals greatly outperform companies led by a non-founder. When combined with their leadership position within the rapidly growing ecommerce industry, it becomes very difficult to ignore the growth prospects in Shopify and Lightspeed.

Foolish takeaway

The days of value investing are over. If investors wish to create life-changing amounts of wealth, growth investing is the optimal route. Companies like Shopify and Lightspeed will help in large part to create the next generation of millionaires.

