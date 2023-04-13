Warren Buffett, who famously loves McDonald's, is willing to give up a year of his life to eat whatever he wants

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett has said he drinks five cans of Coke a day. Rick Wilking/Reuters

Warren Buffett says he'd give up an extra year of his life to be able to eat anything he wants.

Famously a fan of junk food, the 92-year-old has said he drinks 5 cans of Coke a day and eats McDonald's daily.

"I always tell people: I found everything I like to eat by the time I was six," he told CNBC.

Warren Buffett is no stranger to junk food, and it turns out he'd make a pretty big sacrifice to enjoy it.

The 92-year-old chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway recently told CNBC's "Squawk Box" that he'd be willing to forgo an extra year of his life for the ability to eat however he pleases.

"If somebody told me I would live an extra year if I ate nothing but broccoli and a few other things all my life instead of eating what I like to eat, I would say take the year off the end of my life and ... let me eat what I like to eat," he said.

Buffett famously has a pretty unconventional diet for a CEO.

He's said before that he drinks five cans of Coke a day and told Fortune in 2015 that he's "one-quarter Coca-Cola." Buffett has also said he frequents McDonald's daily for breakfast, always getting one of three items: two sausage patties; a sausage, egg, and cheese McMuffin; or a bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit.

Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates, a longtime friend of Buffett's, said in 2016 that Buffett "mostly eats hamburgers, ice cream, and Coke" and recalled that he once "opened up a package of Oreos to eat for breakfast" when staying over at Gates' house.

"I always tell people: I found everything I like to eat by the time I was six," Buffett told CNBC. "I think happiness makes an enormous amount of difference ... in terms of longevity. I'm happier when I'm eating hot fudge sundaes or drinking Coke."

