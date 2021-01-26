Warren Buffett: This Could Be the Best TSX Investment Strategy for 2021
Warren Buffett has been one of the most successful investors in the world. His investment philosophy is no secret, as he mainly prefers buying businesses that are undervalued. Unlike most other novice traders, Buffett never tries to make a quick buck by trading in risky assets for the short term.
Warren Buffett’s wisdom
While new investors may find themselves attracted to the recent massive Bitcoin gains, Buffett doesn’t find any value in cryptocurrencies. He has already publicly stated that he will never own Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency.
His critics may point towards a recent big rally in Bitcoin to prove him wrong, but making money like Buffett from the market — consistently for decades — isn’t easy. That’s why if you wish to grow your money by investing in stocks and retire richer, you might want to learn from the 90-year-old investing legend.
You don’t have to fear a technical correction
Last month, Buffett pointed out how small businesses “have become collateral damage in a war” against the pandemic. He noted that the coronavirus-related shutdowns hit many of such small businesses very hard. You might look at the recent stock market rally and deny that anything is wrong with the present business environment. However, if we continue ignoring small businesses’ troubles, it could lead to a short-term stock market correction.
To put it into perspective, many small businesses serve large organizations as their suppliers or service providers. Without fixing the issues many small businesses are currently facing, they might not survive for long — indirectly affecting large businesses. This could trigger a chain reaction, leading to more unemployment and an overall economic downturn.
Time to learn from Buffett’s experience
Buffett usually avoids taking unnecessary risks, and he almost always avoids unnecessary market noise. Doing so ensures his long-term investment decisions are not affected by short-term market corrections.
When Buffett finds most stocks trading with incredibly high valuations, he tries to adjust his open positions. His investment firm Berkshire Hathaway decided to exit the airline industry. Seemingly, Buffett foresaw the risk the airline companies might face for years after the COVID period. But he continues to stay invested in many companies with large moats. Such businesses tend to be well established and can swiftly swim through tough economic periods.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM)(NYSE:CM) could be two such great TSX stocks. While both of these banks ended 2020 on a mixed note, I find their stocks attractive this year. Let’s discuss why.
TSX companies with a moat
Despite the pandemic headwinds, TD Bank’s net interest income rose to $6.4 billion in the Q4 of fiscal 2020 from $6.2 billion a year ago. It allowed the bank to beat analysts’ consensus earnings estimates in the last couple of quarters. After facing a negative quarterly earnings trend for a couple of quarters, TD Bank’s adjusted earnings rose on a YoY (year-over-year) basis in the last quarter.
While its fiscal 2020 earnings fell by 20%, analysts expect double-digit positive growth in its fiscal 2021 earnings.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s fiscal 2020 earnings fell by about 19%. Nonetheless, its 2021 earnings are estimated to showcase 10% gains. Just like TD Bank, CIBC also has been reporting better-than-expected earnings in the last couple of quarters. While its net interest income remained nearly unchanged in the last quarter, its interest expenses fell sharply in the October 2020 quarter to $1 billion from $2.5 billion a year ago.
These two banks’ strong balance sheet allows them to reward their investors with handsome dividends even during difficult times. TD Bank currently has a 4.3% dividend yield, while CIBC offers a little higher 5.3% annual dividend yield.
Bottom line
If you invest your hard-earned money for the long term in the shares of well-established businesses like TD Bank and CIBC, it could help you remain largely unaffected in nearly all market circumstances like Buffett. Also, their annual dividends could ensure that you keep getting some passive income each year.
The post Warren Buffett: This Could Be the Best TSX Investment Strategy for 2021 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
More reading
Warren Buffett Warns: Market Is on the Verge of a Terrible Crash
The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Berkshire Hathaway (B shares) and recommends the following options: short March 2021 $225 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), and long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.
The Motley Fool’s purpose is to help the world invest, better. Click here now for your free subscription to Take Stock, The Motley Fool Canada’s free investing newsletter. Packed with stock ideas and investing advice, it is essential reading for anyone looking to build and grow their wealth in the years ahead. Motley Fool Canada 2021