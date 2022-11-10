Has Warren Beatty just been sued for alleged sex abuse of a teen in 1973?

Maria Puente, USA TODAY
·4 min read

A Louisiana woman filed a "look back" sexual abuse lawsuit in Los Angeles against an unnamed but "renowned" Hollywood actor and producer – who seemingly fits the description of Warren Beatty – accusing him of coercing her into sex nearly 50 years ago when she was 14 and he was in his mid-30s.

The plaintiff, Kristina Charlotte Hirsch, now a resident of Louisiana, filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday. According to the documents obtained by USA TODAY on Wednesday Hirsch is seeking unspecified damages for alleged sexual battery, sexual assault and molestation of a child under 18, from "Defendant Doe" and a clutch of 50 other Defendant Does. Hirsch claims these other defendants helped the alleged assailant although she doesn't explain how.

Usually, it's the female plaintiffs who file #MeToo-era sex abuse civil lawsuits under a pseudonym, while the defendants are fully named. But not in this case.

Hirsch's lawyer, Mike Reck, in an email to USA TODAY, declined to explain why. "Right now, we are letting the Complaint speak for itself," he said.

In the fifth paragraph of her lawsuit, Hirsch gives an explicit hint of the identity of the star she is suing: "By 1973, Defendant Doe was a renowned and well-known actor and producer. By 1973, Defendant Doe had acted in television and several Hollywood films, including portraying Clyde in "Bonnie and Clyde," a major box-office success that earned Defendant Doe an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor."

Beatty, 85, starred in 1967's "Bonnie and Clyde" and won an Oscar nomination for best actor.

A Louisiana woman filed a "look back" sexual abuse lawsuit in Los Angeles against an unnamed but "renowned" Hollywood actor and producer who seemingly fits the description of Warren Beatty.

Harvey Weinstein back in court: The biggest revelations so far from his second trial in LA

More: Harvey Weinstein accuser who testified against him in NY takes stand in LA trial

USA TODAY has reached out to a representative for Beatty for comment.

In her suit, Hirsch says she is a "survivor" of childhood sexual abuse, sexual battery, assault, child molestation and abuse at the hands of the defendant, who allegedly used his role, status and power as a movie star to "gain access to, groom, manipulate, exploit, and coerce sexual contact" from her over the course of several months in 1973.

As a result, she asserts, she has suffered "severe emotional, physical and psychological distress, including humiliation, shame, and guilt," and is suing to hold him "accountable for the serious harm he has caused her."

Hirsch is suing under a recently enacted state "look back" law that allows accusers of childhood sexual abuse a three-year window to sue in civil court. That window closes Jan. 1, 2023.

Filmmaker Paul Haggis wipes away tears during testimony, calls himself a 'very flawed human being'

According to the lawsuit, Hirsch was living in Los Angeles when she met the defendant, when her neighbor took her to the movie set where the neighbor was working at the time.

There, Hirsch asserts, the defendant allegedly paid her "undue attention, commented repeatedly on her looks, gave her his phone number, and told her to call him when she was near his hotel. Hirsch was "thrilled by the attention and invitation" from the defendant, the lawsuit says.

As the months wore on, the lawsuit says, the defendant called Hirsch often, summoned her to his hotel to spend time with him, took her on car rides, offered to help with her homework, and chatted with her about losing her virginity.

When she was 14 or 15, the defendant used his position and status to "coerce sexual contact with (Hirsch) on multiple occasions, including oral sex, simulated sex and finally coerced sexual intercourse with the minor child."

More: Woman who accused Prince Andrew drops 'mistaken' allegations against Alan Dershowitz

At the time, the lawsuit says, Hirsch was thrilled that the defendant was interested in her "and believed she was involved in a romantic relationship with a movie star."

The lawsuit says the alleged abuse continued until the end of 1973. The lawsuit does not make clear when Hirsch came to see the "relationship" as abusive.

"(Hirsch) has suffered personal physical injury of sexual assault, and has and will continue to suffer, psychological, mental and emotional distress, and all associated economic injury," the lawsuit states.

Host Jimmy Kimmel, left, and presenter Warren Beatty discuss the results of best picture as the casts of "La La Land" and "Moonlight," winner of best picture, react on stage at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) ORG XMIT: CADA425

Beatty was last at the tip top of the trending charts with "#Envelope Gate," the best-picture award fiasco at the 2017 Academy Awards. That's when presenters Beatty and his "Bonnie" co-star, Faye Dunaway, incorrectly announced the best picture award as "La La Land" instead of the actual winner "Moonlight."

It was one of the most embarrassing mistakes in the history of the Academy Awards, played out before an audience of millions watching on TV and a theater full of stunned stars as a chaotic scene unfolded on stage. But it wasn't Beatty's fault; it was down to a mix-up with the envelopes.

According to IMDb, Beatty's last listed movie was 2016's "Rules Don't Apply," which he directed, wrote and starred in, playing Howard Hughes, alongside a long list of Hollywood stars.

Third time's the charm? Jimmy Kimmel to return as host of the 2023 Oscars

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Warren Beatty: 'Bonnie and Clyde' actor sued for alleged sex abuse

