Warren Beatty Accused of Having Sex With a Minor in 1973

A woman appears to be accusing Warren Beatty of coercing her into sex when she was teenager in the early Seventies, according a new lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court earlier this week.

The suit, obtained by Rolling Stone, was filed by Kristina Charlotte Hirsch and notably doesn’t actually name Beatty, referring only to a Defendant Doe. However, the the suit describes Defendant Doe as “portraying” Clyde in the 1967 film Bonnie and Clyde, and receiving a Best Actor nomination at the Oscars for his work, which could only be Beatty.

In the suit, Hirsch accuses Beatty of using his “position and status as an adult, and a Hollywood movie star to coerce sexual contact with [her] on multiple occasions, including oral sex, simulated sex and finally coerced sexual intercourse with the minor child.” Hirsch says she was 14 and 15-years old when the alleged incidents took place.

A rep for Beatty did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s request for comment. A lawyer for Hirsch said they are letting the complaint “speak for itself.”

Hirsch claims she met Beatty on a movie set in early 1973 when she was 14 and Beaty would’ve been about 35. The film wasn’t named, but Hirsch says her neighbor was working on the film and brought her to the set. She says Beatty paid her “undue attention,” commenting on her looks, giving her his phone number, and telling her to call him when she was near the hotel he was staying at in Los Angeles.

Hirsch says she was “thrilled by the attention and invitation,” and soon started calling Beatty regularly and spending time with him at his hotel. She claims Beatty took her on car rides, offered to help with her homework, and spoke to her “about losing her virginity on multiple occasions.”

It was also during this time that Beatty allegedly began to coerce Hirsch into various sex acts. Hirsch claims his “stature, position of authority, predatory grooming and manipulation” led her to believe “she was involved in a romantic relationship with a movie star.”

According to the suit, Beatty’s “abuse” continued until late 1973. It goes on to state that Hirsch has “suffered personal physical injury of sexual assault, and has and will continue to suffer psychological, mental and emotional distress, and all associated economic injury,” as a result of the abuse. Hirsch is seeking unspecified damages, and is also demanding a jury trial.

