Warrants of series TO13B were subscribed to approximately 81.7 percent and iZafe Group receives approximately SEK 19.4 million

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2023 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) iZafe Group AB ("iZafe Group" or the "Company") today announces the outcome of the exercise of warrants of series TO13B, which were issued in the fourth quarter of 2022. In total, 96,805,841 warrants of series TO13B were exercised, corresponding to approximately 81.7 percent of the total number of outstanding warrants of series TO13B, for subscription of 96,805,841 B-shares at a subscription price of SEK 0.20 per B-share. iZafe Group will receive approximately SEK 19.4 million before issuing costs through the exercise of the warrants of series TO13B.

"I want to start by thanking our shareholders for their great support for iZafe Group, something that is made clear from the outcome of the warrants program. The company is facing a commercial breakthrough with a strong international interest in Dosell which will now be sold in large volumes, something we have been working on for a very long time. At the same time, we have greatly reduced our development costs and with the proceeds from the warrants, our assessment is that the Company's liquidity needs are satisfied up until cash flow positivity. I look very positively at 2023 and the position we are in. I want to thank all our employees, shareholders, and partners who made it possible." - Anders Segerström, CEO iZafe Group

Background

The subscription period for exercise of the warrants of series TO13B took place from February 23, 2023, up to and including March 8, 2023. The subscription price per B-share for exercising the warrants of series TO13B was set to SEK 0.20.

In total, 96,805,841 warrants of series TO13B were exercised for subscription of 96,805,841 B-shares, meaning that approximately 81.7 percent of all outstanding warrants of series TO13B were exercised for subscription of B-shares.

Exercised warrants have been replaced with interim shares (IA), pending registration with the Swedish Companies Registration Office. The interim shares are expected to be converted to B-shares within approximately three (3) weeks.

Number of shares, share capital and dilution

Through the exercise of the warrants of series TO13B, the number of shares in iZafe Group increases by 96,805,841 B-shares, from 153,780,330 shares (consisting of 600,000 A-shares and 153,180,330 B-shares) to a total of 250,586,171 shares. The share capital will increase by SEK 19,361,168.20 from SEK 30,756,066.00 to SEK 50,117,234.20.

For existing shareholders who did not exercise any warrants of series TO13B, the dilution amounts to approximately 38.6 percent of the number of shares and approximately 37.8 percent of the number of votes in the Company.

Advisors

Mangold Fondkommission AB is the financial advisor and Eversheds Sutherland Advokatbyrå AB is the legal advisor to the Company in connection with the exercise of the warrants of series TO13B.

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com

Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12



iZafe Group AB (publ.)

David Bagares gata 3

111 38 Stockholm

E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com

www.izafe.se/investor-relations/

About iZafe Group AB (publ.)

iZafe Group is a Swedish Life-Science company that develops and markets medical and digital security solutions to create safer drug handling at home. The company's digital medication dispenser Dosell and SaaS platform Pilloxa with smart pillbox are used to reduces the risk of incorrect medication, increases security for family and relatives and relieves public care personnel. The products form a holistic concept that facilitates patient medication and gives those who are treated at home better conditions for a happy and safe life. Customers today consist of public and private care providers in Sweden, the Nordic countries and globally. iZafe Group sells primarily through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the priority customer groups. The head office is located in Stockholm.

The company is listed on the NASDAQ First North Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Phone: +46 (0) 8 528 00 399. E-mail: info@fnca.se. Further information is available at www.izafe.se/investor-relations/.

This information is information that iZafe Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2023-03-10 08:00 CET.

