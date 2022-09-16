Warrant: Mom accused of Munchausen by proxy perpetuated lies about children’s illnesses

James Hartley
·5 min read
Photo illustration

A new warrant filed by the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office in the case against a 30-year-old woman accused of poisoning her children to fake epilepsy sheds new light on the way the woman portrayed her children’s ailments on social media.

Jesika Lynn Jones is facing charges of injury to a child and endangerment of a child. According to the warrant, Jones has admitted to poisoning her children and said she wants help.

Authorities said in the arrest warrant affidavit that the woman poisoned her children with medications like Clonidine and Benadryl to induce seizures, drowsiness and mental slowness and to make it appear that they were epileptic. Jones was already facing charges after doctors told authorities they suspected she had Munchausen syndrome by proxy, but the new warrant includes Facebook posts and messages the mother made and sent in which she claimed her children had epilepsy.

Munchausen syndrome by proxy is a condition in which a caretaker — often a mother — fakes symptoms in someone else — usually a child.

Jones took her child to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth multiple times claiming the child had seizures, according to the arrest warrant affidavit. It was there that doctors began feeling concerned and contacted law enforcement, suspecting child abuse.

In the posts and messages, Jones talks about things including how difficult it is to be the mother of multiple children with epilepsy, how her children are so brave, how she is a nurse (which investigators said was a lie) and how she became pregnant with her first child at 17.

In one post made on March 26, National Epilepsy Awareness Day, Jones wrote that her first child, who is now 11, was diagnosed with epilepsy after her first seizure at 4 months old and that her twin children “developed and starting having epileptic seizures” in November 2021.

She said in that post that she felt “weak” seeing her child suffering from epilepsy.

“She’s taught me the true meaning of strength, seeing my child so vulnerable at times made me just feel so weak but I couldn’t ever let her see me down,” Jones wrote, according to the arrest warrant. “Being a parent of a child who has epilepsy is rough just as anyone you know your child will have their good days and their bad days, but our bad days usually end up with hospital stays.”

She described it as “living life on the edge because you never know when the next seizure will hit.”

She even took her children and invited others to attend events to raise awareness for epilepsy, like a Walk to End Epilepsy in Dallas, the warrant says. The money raised at that event would go to pay for medicine and hospital expenses as well as to go to summer camps.

But authorities wrote in the warrant that Jones did have at least some idea of when the next seizures were going to hit because she was intentionally causing them. Investigators said Jones admitted to them that she lied to doctors about which medicines she was giving her child, how much medicine she was giving and when she made the child take the last dose.

The warrant states that when a Tarrant County sheriff’s detective interviewed Jones, she said she was “a habitual liar” and had given the child Benadryl “more times than I should have.”

According to the warrant, in one message, Jones says one of her children is embarrassed that her softball coaches have to know she has epilepsy, and ends the sentence with, “but oh well lol.” In the same message, Jones laments about how as a parent it was “beyond hard to watch your child lose their love and passion for the game” because coaches were afraid to let her play with epilepsy.

She says in a subsequent message to the same person that she was “the type of team mom that’s always overly prepared” with things like first-aid supplies and ice packs, according to the warrant. She wrote in the message that she was probably that way because she was a nurse. But, investigators note in the warrant, immediately after the message, that Jones is not and has never been a nurse.

According to the warrant, Jones told several people including men she was dating, friends and strangers on Facebook that she was a nurse. Some she told she worked at a hospital, others at a nursing home.

Messages and posts investigators said they retrieved from Jones’ Facebook account include times she told people she had to rush a child to the hospital because of seizures, telling people she knows how hard it is to be a parent because of her children’s epilepsy and how she’s upset that the medicine doctors prescribed for one of her children to stop seizures made her stomach hurt.

In one private Facebook message, investigators said, Jones lied that her child had stopped breathing at one point in the hospital. Doctors told detectives that didn’t happen.

Jones would also post photos of her children in hospital beds and talk about how the children wanted to leave the hospital but were being held for testing and observation because of their supposed epilepsy, according to the warrant.

The warrant mentioned thousands of pages of posts, messages and comments from Jones’ Facebook page obtained by law enforcement. Many of them appear to be promoting how much she cares about her children and how difficult it is to be a mother to children with epilepsy. But when she spoke to police, Jones said she hated herself for what she was doing.

““I think I’m a horrible person. I don’t love myself. I don’t like who I am. I’m tired of living life like this. I’m tired of hurting people emotionally, (redacted) medically,” the arrest warrant states that Jones told Detective Michael Weber. “I don’t know. I really don’t. I just know I need help. I really do. I want help.”

Latest Stories

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • Stein earns first Prince of Wales Stakes win aboard Duke of Love

    FORT ERIE, Ont. — Justin Stein has his first Prince of Wales Stakes win. The veteran jockey rode Duke of Love to victory in the $400,000 race, the second jewel of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown, at Fort Erie Racetrack on Tuesday afternoon. "It feels amazing," he said afterwards. "It was just awesome." Stein had Duke of Love second almost the entire race behind Ironstone and jockey Kazushi Kimura, something Stein figured was an an advantage given the muddy conditions of the track. Coming off the f

  • 'I love basketball': Victor Lapeña sparks joy as Canada's new women's coach

    Victor Lapeña's excitement is infectious. Canada Basketball's newly named senior women's head coach had recently touched down in Canada — his first time in the country — and he was about to observe a U23 practice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With a smile stretched across his face, Lapeña eagerly talked about his new job. Standing nearby, Denise Dignard, the team's general manager, couldn't help but grin. Dignard has been around Canada Basketball since playing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • The most crucial aspect of OG Anunoby's impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Katie Heindl look at how OG Anunoby can help the Raptors increase their ceiling for the 2022-23 season and why it affects his future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Defending champion Town Cruise highlights solid '22 Ricoh Woodbine Mile field

    TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Ontario woman alleges high school running coach sexually assaulted her as a teen in $3M lawsuit

    An Uxbridge, Ont., woman has launched a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against her former running coach and the Durham District School Board, alleging she was subjected to years of sexual assault and abuse at the hands of a teacher. The teacher, Edward LaRocque, denies the allegations, and the school board, which is located about 65 kilometres east of Toronto, denies any liability connected to the allegations. Now 25, Julia Kearley said she feels it's the right time for her to speak out. "I'm at a

  • How non-francophone Canadiens captains have fared through recent history

    Becoming captain of the Canadiens is an inherently political position, as Nick Suzuki is quickly finding out. Here's how other anglophones to wear the "C" in Montreal have fared.

  • Evander Kane, Sharks reach settlement in grievance case

    Evander Kane's time with the Sharks is officially in the rear-view mirror.

  • Canadian NHL stars weigh in on a summer of Hockey Canada scandals: 'It's sad'

    HENDERSON, Nev. — Connor McDavid has answered the call to wear Canada's red Maple Leaf throughout his career. The same goes for Nathan MacKinnon. And like the rest of the country, the two stars watched from afar as a scandal-filled summer unfolded for Hockey Canada — the sport's national governing body — after news broke of an alleged sexual assault involving members of the 2018 world junior team. "I'm very proud to be Canadian, very proud to represent Hockey Canada," McDavid, the Edmonton Oiler

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Deusser, Killer Queen claim CP International crown in jump off at Spruce Meadows

    CALGARY — Daniel Deusser and his horse Killer Queen captured the coveted Rolex CP International title on Sunday after a pressure-filled jump off at jam-packed Spruce Meadows. Deusser was tied with Steve Guerdat of Switzerland and Gilles Thomas of Belgium after two rounds of competition on a challenging 570-metre long course that featured 14 obstacles and 17 jumping efforts, all having to be completed in 86 seconds or less. Thomas and Guerdat both had faults in the third-round jump off, while Deu

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Wynn's goal is always to be disruptive and get to the opposing quarterback

    HAMILTON — The defensive formations and schemes in pro football are detailed and complicated but the ultimate goal for Dylan Wynn has never wavered. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive tackle's main priority, game in and game out, revolves around being disruptive, getting to the quarterback and making his life miserable "Isn't that the story about football, though," Wynn said with a smile. "That's what we've been told since we were kids. "That's why I love my job so much. I get to directly affect

  • Canadian NHL stars weigh in on a summer of Hockey Canada scandals: 'It's sad'

    HENDERSON, Nev. — Connor McDavid has answered the call to wear Canada's red Maple Leaf throughout his career. The same goes for Nathan MacKinnon. And like the rest of the country, the two stars watched from afar as a scandal-filled summer unfolded for Hockey Canada — the sport's national governing body — after news broke of an alleged sexual assault involving members of the 2018 world junior team. "I'm very proud to be Canadian, very proud to represent Hockey Canada," McDavid, the Edmonton Oiler

  • Canada, U.S. take women's hockey rivalry to B.C. in November

    CALGARY — Fresh off winning a women's world hockey championship, Canada will host archrival U.S. in Kelowna and Kamloops, B.C. in November. Games Nov. 15 in Kelowna and Nov. 17 in Kamloops are part of a Rivalry Series between the two countries this winter. Canada edged the U.S. 2-1 for the world title Sept. 4 in Herning, Denmark. The two countries will also meet Nov. 20 in Seattle as part of the seven-game series. Other dates and locations have yet to be announced. Canada went 3-1-1 against the

  • Cowboys QB Prescott to miss multiple weeks with hand injury

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will need surgery for a fractured bone in his throwing hand sustained in the season opener and will miss multiple weeks. The quarterback got hurt in the fourth quarter of the Cowboys' 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. Prescott's right hand made contact with rushing linebacker Shaquil Barrett when throwing a pass. Prescott said he initially thought he had just jammed his hand, like he has many times before, but r

  • Newfoundland Rogues go rogue, will switch up leagues next season

    The Newfoundland Rogues basketball team will leave the American Basketball Association and join The Basketball League for its upcoming season, the team leadership announced Thursday. Team owner Tony Kenny said COVID-19-related travel difficulties played a major role in the decision to change leagues. The Newfoundland Rogues played — and won — six games as part of the American Basketball Association before being forced to suspend games last winter. The TBL has a partnership with the National Bask