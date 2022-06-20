Warrant issued for contractor's arrest after failing to show up for court to answer to fraud charge

Colton Chaulk did not appear in provincial court in Charlottetown on Monday, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. (Laura Meader/CBC - image credit)

A construction contractor who owes about $80,000 in various civil suits now faces criminal charges.

Colton Chaulk, owner of CWD Construction, did not appear in provincial court Monday to answer to a charge that he did not complete a contract for renovations, but kept the money anyway.

Chaulk faces another criminal charge that was not dealt with Monday, RCMP said. It involves allegations he produced a forged document in the form of a fake building permit.

Because he didn't show up in court, a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

The fraud charge, which involves a home in Hunter River, means police believe he never intended to do the work.

The owners, who live in Alberta and were unable to meet Chaulk in person before hiring him, have been trying to get back about $30,000.

Michelle Benoit said Chaulk dug holes around their property and ruined their deck, but did not complete an addition or insulate the home as he was hired to do.

"We just want him to be held accountable for what he's done," she said.

'Doesn't sit right with us'

"He did no work and feels that he doesn't owe us our money back. That doesn't sit right with us. We just want to make sure that he's prevented from doing this to anyone else."

Benoit said the experience has caused them to lose their trust in people.

"We didn't believe there were people out there that would do such a thing."

Other civil court documents share similar stories of Chaulk being hired for projects and doing the work poorly, or not at all.