Warrant issued on bond violation for teen charged in Mansfield Timberview shooting

A Tarrant County criminal court on Thursday issued a warrant for the teenager accused of shooting three people inside Mansfield Timberview High School in October.

Timothy Simpkins had an urinalysis result that indicated he had used a substance prohibited by the terms of his $25,000 bond, according to a court record. The terms require that Simpkins abstain from using illegal drugs and not possess alcohol.

The Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office in November charged Simpkins with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the shootings.

Simpkins was not in custody on Thursday afternoon, according to a court record.

The warrant was issued 10 days after Simpkins sought to modify the terms of his bond. He requested a judge’s permission to attend church services on Sundays. A judge has not ruled on the modification motion.

Simpkins, 18, was arrested in the hours after the shooting on Oct. 6.

Simpkins, who was a student at the school, was in a classroom when another student, Zacchaeus Selby, 15, walked in and started to fight with Simpkins, witnesses said, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Video of the fight shows Simpkins bent over as Selby struck him. Teachers and coaches went to the room to break up the fight, according to the affidavit.

As the adults tried to contain the fight, Selby “stopped being combative,” according to the affidavit. As Selby was being restrained, Simpkins walked to his backpack, pulled out a handgun and shot Selby, according to the affidavit.

Teacher Calvin Pettitt, 25, who was shot. Another student was grazed by a bullet.

Police have said the fight was motivated by Simpkins’ involvement in high-risk activity that they have not described. Simpkins’ relatives have said that he was bullied since the beginning of the school year. He was beaten, taunted and harassed daily, the relatives have said.