Warrant: 5-year-old might have started deadly Philly blaze

·4 min read

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Investigators are looking into whether a 5-year-old who was playing with a lighter set a Christmas tree on fire, sparking a conflagration that killed 12 family members in a Philadelphia rowhome, officials revealed Thursday.

That disclosure was included in a search warrant application as city and federal investigators sought to determine the cause of the blaze, the city’s deadliest in more than a century, which took the lives of three sisters and several of their children early Wednesday.

Jane Roh, spokesperson for District Attorney Larry Krasner, confirmed the contents of the search warrant, which was first reported by The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Fire officials provided few details at an afternoon news briefing, declining to say how many people escaped the blaze or speculate on a possible cause, adding the fire scene was complex. Officials also did not say where the fire began, calling it part of the investigation.

“I know that we will hopefully be able to provide a specific origin and cause to this fire and to provide some answers to the loved ones and, really, to the city,” said Matthew Varisco, who leads the Philadelphia branch of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

ATF specialists and other investigators took photos and combed through the charred, three-story brick duplex owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority, the city’s public housing agency and the state’s biggest landlord.

In a statement at a Thursday night vigil, relatives said the matriarch of their family had lost three daughters and nine grandchildren in the blaze. The daughters were identified as Rosalee McDonald, Virginia Thomas and Quinsha White. There were two survivors, the family said. Temple University Hospital said one was in stable condition.

In 2021, there were 14 people living in the upstairs four-bedroom apartment, according to Kelvin Jeremiah, the housing authority’s president and CEO. Six family members had moved there a decade ago, and the family had grown substantially since then, adding eight children, he said.

PHA “does not evict people because they have children,” Jeremiah said, responding to reporters' questions about whether the house was big enough for so many people.

“This was an intact family who chose to live together. We don’t kick out our family members ... who might not have other suitable housing options,” he said.

Jeremiah, who struggled to keep his composure at times, said officials had reached out to surviving family members from both apartments to help find them new homes.

“All of us at PHA are shaken,” he said.

The fire department previously said none of the four smoke alarms in the building appeared to have been working. But housing authority officials said Thursday the building actually had 13 tamper-resistant, 10-year detectors, all of which were operational during the last inspection in May 2021.

The city’s fire marshal, Deputy Chief Dennis Marrigan, said the building was a “very, very sophisticated scene, it’s a very traumatic scene, and it’s very complicated. It’s a very complex investigation.”

He declined comment on the possibility that the flames had spread from a Christmas tree.

Fires involving Christmas trees are much more likely to be fatal than other types of house fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association, a nonprofit safety group. Christmas trees are the cause of about 160 fires per year, causing two deaths annually and $10 million in property damage, the group said.

A live tree that has dried out can be fully engulfed within 15 or 20 seconds.

“These can get very, very big very, very fast if these trees are drying out,” said Isaac Leventon, a fire research scientist at the National Institute of Standards and Technology. “At the end of the day, a dry tree can represent upwards of 10 or 20 pounds of wood.”

Officials did not release the names or ages of those killed in the blaze, which started around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The toll included eight children and four adults, officials said.

Marcia Fudge, secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, expressed condolences on Twitter and said HUD had been in touch with city leaders and “stands ready to support the community in any way possible.” HUD investigators were in the city on Thursday, according to Marrigan.

Wednesday’s blaze was the deadliest fire at a U.S. residential apartment building since 2017, when 13 people died in an apartment in the Bronx neighborhood of New York City, according to data from the National Fire Protection Association. That fire started after a 3-year-old boy was playing with stove burners.

Prior to that, the deadliest fire in an apartment building was in 1982 in Tennessee. Sixteen people died in that blaze, NEPA data showed.

___

Rubinkam reported from northeastern Pennsylvania. Associated Press news researcher Rhonda Shafner in New York and AP photographer Matt Rourke in Philadelphia contributed to this story.

Claudia Lauer, Michael Rubinkam And Maryclaire Dale, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Israeli ministry urges nixing travel ban amid omicron surge

    TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Travelers from the United States, the United Kingdom and other countries should be cleared for landing in Israel, the Health Ministry recommended on Thursday. The ministry said all countries should be removed from Israel’s “red” no-travel list, including the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom, Tanzania, Mexico, Switzerland and Turkey. The decision is one of several rapid changes in policy for Israel as the super-contagious omicron varian

  • Yukon AFN regional chief 'cautiously optimistic' over $40B First Nations child welfare agreement

    Yukon's Assembly of First Nations (AFN) Regional Chief Kluane Adamek said she's cautiously optimistic about the $40 billion agreement in principle announced earlier this week and said it does hold the potential to help heal intergenerational trauma. Details of the agreement-in-principle to compensate First Nation Children and families impacted by Canada's child welfare systems were announced on Tuesday. If approved, the financial settlement will be the largest of its kind in Canadian history. Ha

  • Democrats exploring barring Trump from taking office

    Post-Civil War era constitutional amendment considered as path to prevent former president from launching another campaign

  • Here’s where to get a free COVID-19 test in Parker County this week

    Check out this list of sites where you can get tested for COVID-19 this week in Parker County, including rapid and drive-thru testing.

  • Rapid test only when symptomatic, and use a mirror when swabbing, experts say

    Over the last two years, clinical PCR tests have played an important role in New Brunswick's efforts to control COVID-19. You have symptoms, you get tested. If it's negative you get on with your life, if it's positive you self-isolate. But, with an exploding case count, the province is now only allowing PCR testing for people over 50 or for younger people who are immunocompromised. That means the certainty of a PCR test is no longer available to most New Brunswickers. The alternative provided by

  • Families of Flight PS752 victims say RCMP isn't doing enough to help Ukraine's criminal probe

    With the two-year anniversary of the destruction of Flight PS752 coming up, the victims' families say the RCMP is not sharing evidence quickly enough with Ukraine — the only country conducting a criminal investigation into the tragedy. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps fired two surface-to-air missiles at the Ukraine International Airlines Flight on Jan. 8, 2020, shortly after takeoff in Tehran. All 176 people onboard died. Most had ties to Canada. The RCMP resisted calls to open its own

  • Former Georgia GOP U.S. senator Johnny Isakson remembered

    ATLANTA (AP) — Senators, Georgia politicians, family members and friends held one last meeting of what Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called the “Johnny Isakson fan club” on Thursday, remembering the Georgia Republican's friendship and love. Isakson, 76, died Dec. 19 at his home in Atlanta. Elected three times, the Republican stepped down at the end of 2019, after announcing that his physical health was declining because of Parkinson's disease. “Now we all know this is a polarized time.

  • 'Close' Relative to Adopt Baby of Deputies Who Will Be Laid to Rest Together After Tragic Deaths

    Florida sheriff's deputies Clayton Osteen, 24, and Victoria Pacheco died by suicide within days of each other

  • Scientists will digitally examine 41 child mummies in Sicily to reveal information on their mysterious lives and deaths

    Investigators are working closely with the Capuchin friars who overlook the catacombs to conduct ethical and respectful research.

  • ‘Going to flatten us’: Boise hospital officials fear omicron may be worst COVID wave yet

    Treasure Valley hospitals are preparing to do battle with “among the most contagious viruses known to man.”

  • 'Jeopardy!' Fans Are Rallying Behind Amy Schneider After She Opens Up About Recent Robbery

    'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider shared on Twitter that she was robbed of her personal belongings right after New Year's Day. 'Jeopardy!' fans showed their support on social media.

  • Kazakhstan unrest: Russian troops fly in as crackdown continues

    The troops arrive after days of mounting unrest, with both police and protesters reportedly killed.

  • B.C. hockey community mourns death of 18-year-old player

    Grant Gilbertson, 18, died in a car accident on his way to practice.

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Spain's Victor Lapeña named head coach of Canadian women's basketball team

    Canada Basketball announced Spaniard Victor Lapeña as the new head coach of its senior women's team on Thursday. The organization said Lapeña signed a multi-year contract through the 2024 Paris Olympics. Meanwhile, Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn will join as lead assistant alongside holdovers Carly Clarke and Steve Baur. Canada, ranked fourth by FIBA, parted ways with former head coach Lisa Thomaidis in September. Under Thomaidis, the Canadian women failed to advance past the group stage

  • Canucks score 3 in third period to topple Kraken 5-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Vasily Podkolzin and Nils Hoglander scored first-period goals, Tyler Motte and Conor Garland scored in the third period, and the Vancouver Canucks stayed hot with a 5-2 win over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night. Vancouver improved to 8-0-1 since Bruce Boudreau took over as coach last month and have won both games in Seattle against its new Pacific Northwest rival this season (the Kraken come to Vancouver in April). Tanner Pearson added an empty-net goal in the closing minutes.

  • Blackhawks' Fleury out of protocol; Rangers' Panarin added

    Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Sunday, and New York Rangers star forward Artemi Panarin was added to the list. Fleury, 37, was added to the list on Monday. He is 9-10-1 with two shutouts, a .913 save percentage and 2.86 goals-against average in his first season with the Blackhawks. Chicago also moved forward Josiah Slavin from the taxi squad to its active roster. Forward MacKenzie Entwistle was shifted to the taxi squad, and goalte

  • Vikings won't have CB Cameron Dantzler for Packers game

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Cornerback Cameron Dantzler has joined the list of Minnesota Vikings unavailable for their Sunday night game with the Green Bay Packers. Dantzler was left inactive due to a calf injury. He had been listed as doubtful on the Vikings’ injury report. Minnesota will have tight end Tyler Conklin available. Conklin had been questionable with a hamstring injury, though he was a full participant in Friday’s practice. The Vikings already knew they’d be playing this game without qua

  • Bey hits 3-pointer late in OT, Pistons edge Spurs 117-116

    DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey hit a 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds left in overtime and finished with 21 points, leading the Detroit Pistons to a 117-116 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night. Hamidou Diallo had 34 points and 13 rebounds to lead Detroit, which had lost four in a row and 18 of its last 19 games. The Pistons had five players score in double figures and three — Diallo (14), Luka Garza (14) and Bey (17) — with double-digit rebounds. Garza scored 20 points, Caasius Stanley 17 and

  • Jordan, Saints' defense secure 18-10 win over Panthers

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Cameron Jordan bolted into the backfield from the left edge of Carolina's offensive line. The Saints defensive end wrapped both arms around Sam Darnold, lifted the Panthers' quarterback off his feet and pulled him to the turf on his side as if they were on a wrestling mat. That was one of 3 1/2 sacks for Jordan, who led a menacing, seven-sack performance by New Orleans' defense in a crucial 18-10 Saints victory over the reeling Panthers on Sunday that kept the Saints in the hu