Has Warpaint London PLC's (LON:W7L) Impressive Stock Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Fundamentals?

Warpaint London's (LON:W7L) stock is up by a considerable 57% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Specifically, we decided to study Warpaint London's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Warpaint London is:

17% = UK£6.3m ÷ UK£38m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each £1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made £0.17 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Warpaint London's Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

To begin with, Warpaint London seems to have a respectable ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 11% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. However, we are curious as to how the high returns still resulted in flat growth for Warpaint London in the past five years. Therefore, there could be some other aspects that could potentially be preventing the company from growing. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

As a next step, we compared Warpaint London's net income growth with the industry and discovered that the industry saw an average growth of 5.6% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Warpaint London is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Warpaint London Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Warpaint London has a high three-year median payout ratio of 87% (or a retention ratio of 13%), meaning that the company is paying most of its profits as dividends to its shareholders. This does go some way in explaining why there's been no growth in its earnings.

Additionally, Warpaint London has paid dividends over a period of six years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 63% over the next three years.

Summary

In total, it does look like Warpaint London has some positive aspects to its business. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE. Bear in mind, the company reinvests a small portion of its profits, which means that investors aren't reaping the benefits of the high rate of return. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. You can do your own research on Warpaint London and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

