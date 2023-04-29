Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 4th of July to £0.045. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 3.3%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Warpaint London's stock price has increased by 34% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Warpaint London Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, Warpaint London's dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 71% of free cash flows. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

EPS is set to fall by 0.5% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 100%, which could put the dividend in jeopardy if the company's earnings don't improve.

Warpaint London's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Warpaint London has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. Since 2017, the dividend has gone from £0.015 total annually to £0.071. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 30% over that duration. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

Warpaint London May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. However, Warpaint London's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Warpaint London's payments are rock solid. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We don't think Warpaint London is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, Warpaint London has 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

