Warnock and Walker Focus on Inflation as Georgia Debate Opens

(Bloomberg) -- Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker kicked off their highly anticipated debate squabbling over inflation.

Both men used their opening statements to sketch their biography, emphasize their local roots and lay out their main attack lines in the campaign. Walker tied Warnock to President Joe Biden, blaming them for inflation and the state of the economy. Warnock characterized the choice for voters “as about who’s ready to represent Georgia in the United States Senate.”

Walker argued that Biden and by extension Warnock have made the country dependent on foreign adversaries for energy. Warnock’s rebuttal included touting Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, which included provisions to reduce prescription drug costs and cap insulin prices.

Walker tied it back to inflation, particularly the rising cost of food. “Unless you are eating right,” Walker said, lower insulin prices “do you no good.”

The debate is taking place in Savannah less than four weeks before Election Day and with neither candidate so far being able to break out a clear lead in polls. The stakes are high for both parties. There are 32 Senate seats on the November ballot and the Georgia contest is one of seven close races that will decide whether Republicans or Democrats will control the chamber for the next two years.

While debates rarely trigger a significant change in a race’s trajectory, any major misstep by a candidate has the potential to affect the margins in a tight contest.

Walker triggered the first round of applause from the audience.

“Senator Warnock went to Washington and forgot about the people in Georgia,” Walker said. “He voted for Biden 96% of the time but said he was with Georgia”

Warnock, 53, is a Baptist minister practiced at making points from a pulpit as well as the Senate chamber. By contrast, Walker, 60, has raised questions about his grasp of issues with confusing and rambling statements while campaigning.

GOP Florida Senator Rick Scott, campaigning for Walker Friday in Georgia, said at a event that Walker is “going to show the country the difference between somebody that has a silver tongue and somebody that cares from his heart about the direction of this country.”

Walker, a former college and NFL football star endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has managed to keep the race competitive despite being beset by controversies that have thrown his campaign into turmoil in recent weeks.

Walker, who opposes abortion rights, again denied the account of a woman who said he encouraged her to have an abortion and paid her for it, in response to a question from a moderator during the debate.

Walker’s also been accused of having children he hasn’t publicly acknowledged and of exaggerating claims about his business success. Last week, the state’s Republican lieutenant governor, Geoff Duncan, wrote in a opinion column published by CNN that said the party should never have put up such “an untested and unproven first-time candidate” in a vital Senate race.

Early in the debate, he broke with Trump on the former president’s false stolen election claims, saying that both Biden and Warnock won their elections.

Warnock has mostly focused on talking about his willingness to work with Republicans in Washington and programs he’s focused on, letting campaign advertising do the job of attacking Walker. During the debate, he’ll seek to counter Republican claims that he is little more than a rubber stamp for Biden on issues ranging from border policy to energy. He’s also likely to underscore differences with Walker on abortion rights.

He dismissed speculation about expectations for him in the debate.

“Pundits will do what they do,” Warnock said. “Here’s the win I’m focused on: I’m working every day to win for the people of Georgia. I want them to win.”

Georgia had been regarded as a Republican stronghold until Warnock and Jon Ossoff flipped both of the state’s Senate seats in January 2021. Two months earlier, Joe Biden became the first Democratic presidential candidate to win the state in three decades.

