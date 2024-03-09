Warnock insists 'it was the right time' to depart following Scottish Cup win

Former Aberdeen interim manager Neil Warnock has said it was the 'right time' to leave the club despite leading them to the Scottish Cup semi-final earlier this afternoon.

"I only came up to help Dave and Alan out and try and steady the ship," he told BBC Scotland.

"Unfortunately we haven't got the right results in the league.

"They're well on their way to getting a new manager. I've been telling them they have to push forward now. I though it was the right time.

"We decided in midweek that today was going to be the day. I'm glad I left on a high because the lads were fantastic today. I was quite proud of them."

"I've told them they need to get a manager in to look at the squad because I think it needs quite an overhaul in the summer.

"If anything, I've contributed to making them realise and get a move on. They're very close down the line to get someone in now.

"I've met some great people. I'm just glad I got to a semi-final so the fans have something to look forward to. There's some keyboard warriors, but that's everywhere."

"I wanted to come up here and it has been a bit of a eye opener for me. I wish I had been here a year and had a couple of transfer windows."