Remnants of Ida bring flooding rains across parts of Atlantic Canada

After taking a devastating toll on parts of the U.S. Northeast, the remnants of what was once Hurricane Ida will continue to rake across Atlantic Canada, bringing heavy rain and the potential for localized flooding. Widespread wind and rainfall warnings are in effect, with the hardest hit places threatened with 50-100+ mm of rain through Friday. Forecasters are also keeping a close eye on Hurricane Larry, which formed over the eastern Atlantic, as its forecast track could eventually spell trouble for parts of Canada's East Coast as well. More on Ida's incoming impacts and what we know about Larry so far, below.

THURSDAY INTO FRIDAY: WIDESPREAD WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR IDA REMNANTS

Days after its devastating hit on Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane last Sunday, the remnants from Ida continued to hammer the U.S. Northeast on Wednesday, prompting states of emergency across New York and New Jersey. At least nine deaths have been reported amid the record rains, with New York City issuing its first ever flash flood emergency late Wednesday night.

Widespread wind and rainfall warnings are now in effect for Atlantic Canada, as the tropical remnants continue to push across the East Coast.

ATLPwat (2)

The rain will spread across the Maritimes during the day on Thursday and will likely become heavy at times before pushing into Newfoundland for Friday. Localized downpours and the risk of embedded thundershowers are possible throughout the day.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible," says Environment Canada in the rainfall warning.

Saint John had reported 60 mm of rain by Thursday's lunch hour already, including 47 mm which fell in just three hours time.

Embedded content: https://twitter.com/saintjohnpolice/status/1433409914228064258

According to Saint John police, Bayside Drive between 855 Bayside and Expansion Avenue has been closed because of flooding.

"Barricades and signs are posted so please, do not drive around them for your safety," police officials said in a tweet.

Total rainfall amounts of 50-100+ mm are likely for parts of the Maritimes, especially near the Bay of Fundy, and across western Newfoundland.

ATLRain (13)

While it will also be windy across the region, for the most part, the peak wind gusts don’t look to be high enough to be of major concern.

Around the Bay of Fundy however, gusts of 80+ km/h are possible with minor tree damage and the risk for localized power outages.

ATLGusts (1)

WAYS TO STAY SAFE DURING HEAVY DOWNPOURS:

There will be a brief break following this soaking, but another system will track into the region early next week threatening another round of widespread rain and cooler temperatures for Labour Day.

CLOSELY WATCHING WHAT HURRICANE LARRY DOES NEXT

As one tropical system's impacts are set to impact Canada, forecasters are already eyeing the next potential hit – while stressing that it's several days distant, and much is still unknown.

Hurricane Larry, which strengthened over the eastern Atlantic early Thursday, is forecast to become a major hurricane as it moves over the warm waters of the central Atlantic this weekend and next week.

Larry

Its ultimate impact on Atlantic Canada is, however, highly uncertain, given that it isn't expected to approach the region until late next week. However, forecasters say it's best to watch the storm's progress.

"For Atlantic Canadians, there is no need to worry right now. But check in daily and start paying closer attention this weekend and early next week to the forecast," Weather Network Chief Meteorologist Chris Scott says. "If you're in emergency management or are responsible for weather-related job decisions, this is one to watch."

The most likely scenario is for Larry to recurve out to sea and just clip southeastern Newfoundland. However, there are some computer models that show a risk for Larry’s track to be close enough to bring strong winds and heavy rain to parts of Newfoundland, especially the Avalon.

Be sure to check back for the latest updates on the active Atlantic hurricane season and its impacts across the East Coast.