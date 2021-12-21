Harsh start to winter in Atlantic Canada as region braces for messy storm

Winter certainly didn't take long to show its effects in Atlantic Canada, with the first storm of the newly changed season en route for Wednesday. The potent system responsible for it will bring a range of messy precipitation including heavy snow, ice pellets, freezing rain, rain along with howling winds, into Thursday. Hardest-hit areas of the Maritimes and Newfoundland will pick up 10-35 cm of snow, freezing rain and ice, making for difficult travel on the roads. The region will also be contending with intense winds Thursday, with Newfoundland potentially seeing gusts of 80-100 km/h. More on the timing and impacts with this pre-holiday storm, and the blustery cold conditions that will follow, below.

WEDNESDAY INTO THURSDAY: MIGHTY WINTER STORM PUSHES ACROSS ATLANTIC CANADA, BRACE FOR IMPACT TO TRAVEL

A potent winter storm will mark the mid-week across Atlantic Canada, potentially guaranteeing a white Christmas for portions of the region.

The scenario comes courtesy of a developing low-pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico that will join forces with a clipper to deliver a significant winter wallop, starting Wednesday and persisting through much of Thursday in Newfoundland.

As a result, drivers are being warned now to expect major impacts to travel, as this mid-week storm threatens 10-35 cm of snow over the hardest-hit areas of the Maritimes and Newfoundland.

The precipitation will arrive late Wednesday morning or early afternoon for New Brunswick, P.E.I. and Nova Scotia.

ATLSNOW

In the latter, precipitation may begin as a brief period of snow or freezing rain before changing to straight rain Wednesday evening over parts of the northern mainland and Cape Breton. Rain may switch to a period of heavy wet snow for a time before ending Thursday morning in some areas making travel difficult.

Where the line of ice develops will be dependent on how far north the system tracks, as well as how much cold air is present.

Latest forecast guidance suggests that the heaviest snowfall with the inbound system will remain in central and northern areas of New Brunswick. Southern areas can expect a brief period of snow changing over to rain on Wednesday, with some areas potentially seeing an extended period of freezing rain during this transition.

ATLICE

Special weather statements, along with snowfall, rainfall and wind warnings span the entire Atlantic Canada region, cautioning of the heavy snow, rain, strong winds and potential for ice and freezing rain, and the hazarous driving conditions they could lead to.

"Motorists should expect potentially hazardous winter driving conditions during this time period and adjust travel plans accordingly," says Environment and Climate Change Canada in the special weather statement.

The snow will gradually ease for the Maritimes by Thursday morning.

ATLRAIN

The storm is forecast to reach Newfoundland Wednesday overnight. A mixture of snow and ice pellets is expected to begin at this time. The precipitation will quickly change to rain over the most of the Avalon Peninsula, but ice pellets will be more prolonged elsewhere before eventually changing to rain over all areas Thursday morning.

Snowfall accumulations may be significant over some areas across the western and northern parts of the island, with current indications showing that the highest amounts will likely occur west of Gander.

As well, the system will bring widespread blustery winds to Atlantic Canada. The Maritimes could see 60-70+ km/h gusts as it departs Thursday morning, but the windiest conditons will be found in Newfoundland that day, with gusts of 80-100 km/h at times.

Cold and blustery conditions will continue into Christmas Eve on Friday, with flurries and sea-effect snow continuing across the region. Snow showers are likely to persist for Newfoundland on Christmas day.

Be sure to check back for the latest updates on this pre-holiday storm system that spans the East Coast.