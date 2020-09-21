5 biggest warning signs coronavirus could get much worse this winter

Watch: Chief scientific adviser warns there could be 50,000 new daily coronavirus cases by mid-October

“There is the potential for this to move very fast,” Sir Patrick Vallance warned as he explained why the coronavirus could be so dangerous in the coming months.

Sir Patrick, the government’s chief scientific adviser, urged “speed and action” to slow the spread of the second wave of infections after setting out the latest infection data at a Downing Street media briefing.

Here are the five key warning signs discussed at Monday’s briefing...

1. UK likely to follow Spanish and French trend

Sir Patrick pointed to the rapid increase in Spain and – to a lesser extent – France’s infection rate since June.

This has translated to an increased death rate, as demonstrated by the graphs below.

View photos

“It started with people in their 20s,” Sir Patrick said of the two countries, “and spread gradually to older ages as well.

“That increase in case numbers has translated into an increase in hospitalisations. As the hospitalisations have increased, very sadly but not unexpectedly, deaths are also increasing.”

Sir Patrick warned this trend can also be expected in the UK.

He added: “The virus has genetically moved a bit, but has not changed in terms of its propensity and ability to cause disease and cause death.”

2. 6,000 people a day are being infected

Sir Patrick referred to an Office for National Statistics (ONS) study which estimated about 6,000 people a day are being infected with the virus.

This compares to the government’s official testing data, which showed on Sunday there were 3,899 new cases on Sunday.

Sir Patrick also cited ONS data which predicted roughly 70,000 people currently have COVID-19.

“We are in a situation where numbers are clearly increasing. They are increasing across all age groups. This increase in numbers is also translating into an increase in hospitalisations.”

There were 205 hospitalisations in England on Friday (18 September), the last date for which admissions data is available. It compares to 56 on 18 August.

3. Infections are doubling every seven days

Sir Patrick said the epidemic is doubling “roughly” every seven days.

Presenting a graph (below) which showed what could happen if this continues unabated, he warned there could be just under 50,000 new cases a day by mid-October.

View photos

By the middle of November, this would lead to more than 200 deaths a day, Sir Patrick said.

“The challenge is to make sure the doubling time does not stay at seven days – there are already things in place that are expected to slow that – and to make sure we do not enter into this exponential growth.”

He called for “speed and action” to slow down the infection rate.

4. 92% of people don’t have antibodies

Sir Patrick said the number of people with antibodies is still low, making the “vast majority” of people “susceptible” to COVID-19.

Setting out the data, he warned: “What we see is that something under 8% of the population have been infected as we measure the antibodies.

View photos Sir Patrick Vallance speaking at Monday's Downing Street briefing. (PA Video/PA Images via Getty Images) More

Story continues