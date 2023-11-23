Police appeal for dashcam footage in investigation of fatal Snowdonia crash

Police investigating the deaths of four teenage boys in a car crash in Snowdonia are appealing for dashcam footage from the 48 hours before they were found.

Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Fitchett and Hugo Morris, all sixth form students from Shrewsbury aged between 16 and 18, were found dead on Tuesday after their silver Fiesta was discovered partly submerged in a culvert.

They had failed to return from a camping trip on Sunday night.

An appeal from North Wales Police said: “Police are particularly keen on obtaining dashcam footage from anybody who may have been travelling on the A4085 between Penrhyndeudraeth to Beddgelert in either direction between 11am on Sunday, Nov 19 and 10am on Tuesday Nov 21 to contact them.”

The force has now re-opened the site following “detailed investigations,” with signage warning of a slippery road ahead having been put in place.

The warning sign, along with approximately 30 traffic cones, appeared on the bend where the boys’ car is thought to have come off the road.

It is the first time the site of the accident has been seen since the car was discovered. Footage taken by The Telegraph shows the route down the A4085 from the village of Garreg, from where the four would have before the accident occurred.

The traffic cones, connected by red warning tape, line the outer corner of the bend, where light fencing appears to have been knocked over. A sign warning cars to slow down as they approach the bend was also put out.

The A4085 is a long road that winds through the national park and arrives at the port town of Caernarfon.

The stretch the four teenagers travelled along is made up of several bends. A hump in the road just before where their car was found makes the bend more difficult to discern.

Clockwise from top left: Wilf Fitchett, Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen and Hugo Morris died in the Snowdonia car crash - North Wales Police

Supt Simon Barrasford, of North Wales Police, said: “Our deepest condolences and thoughts remain with the families of the four boys. They are all being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

“A full and detailed investigation is under way to establish the cause of the collision. Part of that investigation involves reviewing CCTV footage, and we’d like to thank everyone who has already made contact with us.

“Part of the investigation will also involve a full forensic vehicle examination and work is underway with our Forensic Collision Investigation Unit. We’d like to thank the local community in Garreg for their continued patience and understanding.”

As is normal procedure with road traffic collisions, signage and cones have been placed at the location by the highways department.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: “As we anticipate an increased traffic flow through the area following the incident, it’s not uncommon for such signage and cones to be placed.”

