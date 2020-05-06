Warning issued about airline passenger in New Brunswick was a mistake

FREDERICTON — Health officials in New Brunswick say a warning issued this week about a passenger with COVID-19 on a flight into Moncton was a mistake.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell announced Tuesday that someone on WestJet Flight 3456 on April 27 had tested positive and all passengers on the flight should self-isolate and report to their doctor if they develop symptoms.

However Russell says it has since been learned that the person had recovered from COVID-19 in Alberta before flying to New Brunswick and was no longer contagious.

She says no notice should have been issued about that passenger, and a review is being done to ensure such a mistake is not repeated.

New Brunswick reported one new case of COVID-19 Wednesday, raising the provincial total to 120 cases.

No cases are in hospital in New Brunswick and 118 cases are considered recovered.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2020.

The Canadian Press