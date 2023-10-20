Warning for heavy rain in place for Northern Ireland

A Met Office yellow weather warning for heavy rain is in place across Northern Ireland.

The warning began at 03:00 BST on Friday and is currently valid until 09:00 on Saturday.

The bulk of the rain will fall on Friday with most of Northern Ireland receiving about 10 to 30mm of rain.

Parts of the east could see 40-50mm and there could be as much as 60 to 80mm for the east-facing slopes of the Mournes and Antrim Plateau.

Gusty easterly winds may be an additional hazard with a risk of large waves coming onshore.

On Wednesday night, more than 50mm of rain was recorded in parts of counties Down and Armagh.

As a result, river levels are high, and the ground is saturated and there is a risk of localised flooding on Friday morning.

Driving conditions will be difficult due to large areas of standing water, heavy rain falling leading to poor visibility and spray.

Drivers are advised to exercise caution and allow extra time for journeys.

Yellow level rainfall warnings are also in force for some southern and eastern counties in the Republic.

A number of towns and villages in east Cork and west Waterford were deluged after a month's rain fell in one day this week after Storm Babet swept through the region.

As businesses and householders count the cost, the Irish government has said a €10m (£8.7m) fund is available to provide support.

Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar told the community in Midleton, County Cork, that help with the clean-up operation is available, after the area was one of the worst hit by flooding during Storm Babet.

Cork County Council said that more than 100 properties were inundated with water.

The president of Midleton Chamber of Commerce said the cost of damage caused by the flooding in the town is around €200m (£174m).