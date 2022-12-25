Warning from firefighters after dog turns hairdryer on and starts fire in house

A dog is believed to have started a fire after accidentally turning a hairdryer on.

Essex Fire Service said it was called to Hockley on Christmas Eve to find a smouldering blaze in a bedroom.

They believe the pet dog jumped on a bed and turned the hairdryer on, eventually causing it to set the mattress on fire.

The dog was waiting by the front door when the homeowner returned. Both needed treatment for smoke inhalation.

Watch manager Gary Shinn said people should always unplug electrical appliances when they are not being used.

He said: "The homeowner was out and came back to find her house full of smoke.

"We believe the fire started because a hairdryer was left plugged in and on a bed.

"We think the dog may have then jumped on the bed and turned the hairdryer on, eventually causing it to catch alight to the bedding and mattress.

"Once you've finished with any electrical appliances such as hairdryers and straighteners, please take a moment to unplug them.

"The homeowner wouldn't have thought for one moment her dog would turn on the hairdryer, but unplugging something just gives you that peace of mind."

