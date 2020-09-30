Warning of damage from Brexit tariffs, UK car industry says it should be prioritised

FILE PHOTO: A Mini car is seen with a Union flag and European Union flag design on its bonnet in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's car industry body said on Wednesday the sector should be prioritised in Brexit negotiations and warned of the damaging effect of tariffs after the BBC said some automotive exports could attract tariffs even with a trade deal.

The United Kingdom has so far failed to persuade the European Union to accept car parts from Japan and Turkey as British when they are used in Britain, the BBC reported, citing a letter from Britain's Chief Brexit negotiator David Frost.

"Given its importance to the economy and livelihoods and the damaging consequences of tariffs we need the sector prioritised in negotiations, not traded off against other industries," said the Chief Executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders Mike Hawes.





(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton)