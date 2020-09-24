WarnerMedia Snares More Major League Baseball Rights in Seven-Year Pact

Brian Steinberg

WarnerMedia extended its relationship with Major League Baseball with a new seven-year agreement that gives Turner Sports new access to post-season games and will create a Tuesday-night broadcast that seeks to emulate the franchise Turner has built with the NBA.

More to come…

More from Variety

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.