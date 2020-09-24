WarnerMedia Snares More Major League Baseball Rights in Seven-Year Pact

WarnerMedia extended its relationship with Major League Baseball with a new seven-year agreement that gives Turner Sports new access to post-season games and will create a Tuesday-night broadcast that seeks to emulate the franchise Turner has built with the NBA.
More to come…
More from Variety
- WarnerMedia Entertainment Chief Marketing Officer Chris Spadaccini to Exit
- How Ellen DeGeneres' Return Monologue Fell Short (Column)
- Ellen DeGeneres Addresses Toxic Workplace Allegations on Her Show, Promises 'New Chapter'
Best of Variety
- The Best Comedies on Netflix to Watch Right Now
- Everything Coming to Netflix in September
- What's Coming to Disney Plus in September 2020
Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.