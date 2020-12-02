WarnerMedia Sets Leadership For EMEA, Nordic, CEE, Middle East, Turkey & Africa

Pierre Branco, recently named to dual roles as head of WarnerMedia EMEA Affiliate & Ad Sales and country manager for Nordic, CEE, Middle East, Turkey and Africa, today announced a leadership team to usher in a more “holistic approach” across territories, he said, and work closely with HBO Max “as we prepare for its arrival in due course in our markets.”

The group includes Jesper Steenberg, Matthias Heinze, Guillaume Coffin, Rita Akkari, Roni Patel and Johan Mannerhill, all current WarnerMedia execs, who will bring together the Turner and HBO entertainment networks with Warner Bros. theatrical, consumer products, TV and digital distribution and home entertainment.

Steenberg, who currently oversees HBO distribution in Europe, will lead business development, digital distribution and trade marketing for WarnerMedia’s services in EMEA and continue to oversee the Nordic affiliates business.

Heinze, who is currently responsible for commercial operations of Turner in Germany and CEE, will now be responsible for affiliates and ad sales in GAS (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) and Central and Eastern Europe. He also becomes general manager for WarnerMedia Poland with oversight of theatrical and consumer products there.

Coffin, who currently manages affiliates and ad sales for France and Africa at Turner, will expand his remit to encompass Benelux, Greece, the Middle East and Turkey and become general manager for WarnerMedia in Turkey with oversight of theatrical.

Heinze and Coffin will work closely with WarnerMedia’s France, Benelux & GAS Country Manager Iris Knobloch on those respective parts of their remit to ensure a fully coordinated approach.

Akkari, who manages the distribution of WarnerMedia content to all players in Central, Eastern Europe and Russia, will now lead a newly formed TV & Digital Distribution group which also includes Home Video Digital Distribution for CEE and Russia.

Patel will continue to lead the distribution of Warner Bros., Turner, HBO, and HBO Max content to TV, SVOD and AVOD players for Benelux, the Middle East and Nordic.

Story continues

Mannerhill will continue to lead WarnerMedia Home Entertainment’s business in the Nordics with responsibility for all physical & digital video and games distribution.

“This exceptional group of executives will leverage our combined scale to tap into synergies through a single ‘one WarnerMedia’ lens and enrich the consumer offering across the full breadth of our brands, businesses and platforms,” Branco said in a statement.

More from Deadline

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.