WarnerMedia CEO Urges ‘Collective Empathy’ in Response to George Floyd Protests

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar joined several other major media corporation heads responding to the George Floyd protests with a memo to employees promising “to increase our collective empathy for the Black community.”

“I want to provide validation to the voices of our Black team members. Your voices matter, your messages matter. To me and to the world,” Kilar wrote. “I want to be very clear in saying that our responsibility to the Black community is that we truly listen, that we seek understanding, and that we do these things with as much empathy as possible. In no uncertain terms, we as a company are firmly in support of people that suffer injustice, including our own.”

The memo comes following the vandalizing of WarnerMedia’s CNN Atlanta headquarters on Friday by protesters attempting to reach the police precinct located inside. As part of a tearful speech that night condemning the unrest, rapper Killer Mike criticized the cable news network.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Also Read: Disney Vows to Push for 'Real Change' in Response to 'Killing' of George Floyd

“I like CNN […] But I’d like to say to CNN: Karma’s a mother. Stop feeding fear and anger every day. Stop making people feel so fearful. Give them hope,” he said.

While Kilar said he disagreed with those comments, Killer Mike’s speech was one of four stories shared via links in Kilar’s memo, along with a Medium blog post by Shenequa Golding discussing the frustration of trying to remain professional at work as an African American, a video essay by CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, and Bobby Kennedy’s speech in response to the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“My commitment to each of you is that I am going to do everything I can to lead with empathy and action in this moment, as the Black community deserves nothing less. It is better stated that the Black community deserves so much more,” Kilar wrote.

Story continues

Other media executives such as Disney CEO Bob Chapek have released similar employee memos in response to the weekend’s events, which began when a video surfaced of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on the neck of George Floyd for nine minutes, even after Floyd exclaimed that he couldn’t breath. Chauvin has become the first white police officer in Minnesota to face criminal charges for the death of a black civilian, as he was arrested on counts of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The murder charge carries a prison sentence of up to 25 years if convicted.

Also Read: LA Mayor Eric Garcetti Sets 8 PM Curfew Amid George Floyd Protests

Read the full memo below:

Team -

I am horrified by what has happened in our country recently as it relates to the treatment of the Black community. I suspect that most, if not all, of you are as well.

This email is an attempt to do two things.

First, I want to provide validation to the voices of our Black team members. Your voices matter, your messages matter. To me and to the world. I want to be very clear in saying that our responsibility to the Black community is that we truly listen, that we seek understanding, and that we do these things with as much empathy as possible. In no uncertain terms, we as a company are firmly in support of people that suffer injustice, including our own.

The second thing this email attempts to do, with a sense of urgency, is to increase our collective empathy for the Black community. In order to do so, I am going to lean into the foundation and very reason for being of this great company, which is story. Ours is a company that tells stories. And stories, told well, have the power to move people in lasting ways.

With the above as context, I am asking every WarnerMedia team member to consume the below four stories this weekend. Each of these stories has moved me and I hope that they will move each of you. Please take the time in a quiet place to let these stories sit with you. Read and watch them several times. Our journey as a human race is to ultimately attain compassion, wisdom, justice, and love. I believe the below stories can help move us closer to these ideals.

Maintaining Professionalism In The Age of Black Death Is…A Lot. An article by Shenequa Golding.

Killer Mike’s Speech in Atlanta (Killer Mike has some choice words for CNN which I disagree with, yet I believe in the balance of his message).

America Is A Tale of Two Cities. A video essay by CNN’s Chris Cuomo.

Bobby Kennedy’s Speech the Night of Martin Luther King Jr.’s Assassination.

For our company and teams, there will be more coming from Christy Haubegger, who reports directly to me as our Chief Enterprise Inclusion Officer. Christy is leading the company’s efforts here in close coordination with me and the senior leadership team. More to come shortly.

My commitment to each of you is that I am going to do everything I can to lead with empathy and action in this moment, as the Black community deserves nothing less. It is better stated that the Black community deserves so much more.

Jason

Read original story WarnerMedia CEO Urges ‘Collective Empathy’ in Response to George Floyd Protests At TheWrap