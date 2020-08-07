WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar on HBO Max, the Restructure, and Whether ‘Tenet’ Will Go the Way of ‘Mulan’

WarnerMedia sprung the news Friday of a major internal reshuffling, which translated to the departures of WarnerMedia Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt and HBO Max chief content officer Kevin Reilly, and the elevations of Warner Bros. chief Ann Sarnoff and HBO programming guru Casey Bloys. The company also created a new HBO Max operating business unit, and put general manager Andy Forssell — who worked alongside WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar after Kilar founded Hulu — at its helm.

In a memo, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar emphasized the importance of newly launched direct-to-consumer platform HBO Max to the overall company and said the structural changes are designed to help WarnerMedia operate more efficiently and effectively.

Below is a condensed conversation with Kilar, who spoke with Variety shortly after the announcement was made to break down what it all means:

With Andy Forssell — who, like you, was also at Hulu during its early years — now at the helm of the new HBO Max operation business unit, what does it mean for the streaming platform and will there be a difference in how it is run?

He was very much one of the key architects of what I call over-the-top streaming. This goes back to 2007, when most people were making fun of streaming services, whether it was what was to become Hulu or Netflix at the time. And so that’s the background of Andy Forssell, which I cannot overstate the importance of him as an architect and a business leader in the context of Hulu.

In terms of material changes, there’s two changes that I’ll highlight among a number of them. No. 1 is that he will report directly to me as will his organization under him, which is obviously a change. And that obviously sends a very strong signal, both internally and externally about the importance of direct-to-consumer in the future. That’s one change.

The other change, which is as important, is the global rollout of HBO Max, under Andy now as well… It’s very important in our future that we go global, that we not only go direct-to-consumer, but we also go global… There’s a fantastic executive named Johannes Larcher who actually has taken both Hulu and other over-the-top services to international locales. And Johannes will be reporting to Andy in that role.

Given these changes, does that change your subscriber and revenue targets for HBO Max as you pursue this rollout internationally?

Sorry, are you trying to get me to sign up for new numbers? [Laughs.] Without talking about integers, my team’s ambitions for the opportunity with this structure is certainly very large, as it should be. And I say that in response to consumer demand. There are people that tweet at me all the time that are in Portugal or Spain, or Latin America, or wherever they clearly want HBO Max. It’s our job to take it to them.

Now that Casey is at the helm of programming for HBO, HBO Max and the Turner networks, do you see HBO and HBO Max’s originals being further aligned under leadership?

I think it makes it a lot simpler. Make no mistake, this is a vote of confidence in Casey, which I feel very good about making, given his history. I mean, I think he’s got more Emmy nominations than I’ve got hair. So this is someone who I’ve admired from afar. It’s such a gift to be able to do it alongside them.

And so it makes things simpler. Because Casey, of course, has so much activity going on between his team that this allows him to be able to very quickly make decisions without an HBO sensibility, an HBO Max original sensibility, And then obviously TNT and TBS. And Casey has a long history in programming that’s beyond HBO.

So this is someone who is incredibly talented at programming to different sensibilities. And that’s what I’m so excited about being — is that Casey and his newly expanded team really are going to be able to program for a lot of different sensibilities. Of course, he will always probably be known for HBO because that’s an incredibly powerful sensibility if you take a look at it from an industry perspective, but we got a lot of other sensibilities in this world too, in terms of DC, the material and also sorts of brands and franchises and obviously original IP that we now pipeline.

Should we expect further changes at Warner Bros., or any restructuring of film and TV studios under Ann Sarnoff?

