WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar On How Groundbreaking HBO Max Theatrical Window Strategy Will Optimize Revenues

Anthony D'Alessandro
·8 min read

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar jumped on the phone today to talk more about the revolutionary theatrical-HBO Max window for the studio’s 2021 slate. That big decision comes strictly down to the pandemic, and the studio aiming to maximize their movies as revenue events on its new streaming service HBO Max, as well as helping those theaters which are opting to weather the current storm. As Kilar explains here, he’s a big believer in the theatrical experience and firmly believes it will survive for decades to come.

“We’re here for the long term, in terms of theatrical exhibition and obviously in investing heavily in motion pictures and also investing heavily in the marketing of those motion pictures,” Kilar tells Deadline.

“Tenet was a great example of how we went the distance in ways others haven’t. And that was very important to use in terms of theatrical exhibition. We do believe, and others might have a different opinion, this is the way to do the most important thing we can for the theatrical exhibition community which is to provide them a steady stream of new and fresh movies and motion pictures that they can count on, and consumers can count on. It’s something we’re vested in and will continue to be vested in,” says Kilar.

This is a huge announcement today. The town has typically justified the investment in a movie by a theatrical window downstream model. Will the growth in HBO Max subscriptions make up for an entire year’s theatrical production costs and P&A spends? It looked like Wonder Woman 1984 was an experiment, but this is a completely new way of doing things. Provide us with the overview of the financial philosophy of this.

Sure, I’m going to start by stating the obvious: We’re in the middle of a pandemic, despite all of us wishing that the pandemic goes away extremely quickly, like a Band-Aid being ripped off. Everyone we talked to in the medical community suggests that this will persist in terms of consumer behavior and the medical situation for a bit of 2021, if not all of 2021. That’s the first and most important context to say. The reason why, is that’s what has absolutely shaped this decision. And to get to your question about the financials, our belief is that in the current situation which is highly unusual, by having this release model, which is a hybrid model of theatrical and on HBO Max for the first month of the film’s release, we believe economically first and most importantly, it’s the right thing to do for fans, it’s the right thing to do for exhibition, and the right thing to do for talent, considering the circumstances. With that in mind, we believe that which we announced today is going to optimize the economics. And the reason why is two fold: The revenues that are generated by the box office, of course, and the other is the value of the consumption on HBO Max from existing subscribers and what we anticipate to be more subscribers coming into HBO Max who choose to do so because of the presence of these films. So, that’s why we think about the economics which is a way, obviously different from the way historically it has been done in Hollywood, which was largely focused on theatrical for the first X number of weeks for a film’s life.

You bring up the interesting point here — the film going in its first 30 days on HBO Max with theaters. Why not delay it? Why not flip that where the film is exclusive initially in theaters, and then HBO Max thereafter?

The headline answer is because of the pandemic. Because of the situation we’re in and the fact that we’re going to invest a considerable amount in marketing, which is unusual to do in the middle of a pandemic, and by marketing, I mean money which benefits the theatrical experience; a considerable marketing budget for each and every film that will be coming out over the next 13 months, and we believe that the marketing investment works better if eyes were out there talking about these great films title-by-title-by title, that that marketing can benefit not just the theatrical experience, which of course is depressed during the pandemic, but also benefit at the same time the HBO Max period of time that the films are available there. That element is an important one to highlight in this as well.

HBO Max is going to launch next year in Europe and Latin America. This plan of debuting films on HBO Max and in theaters will also take place in offshore territories?

What we announced today is just for the United States. So, we have not announced anything in terms of outside the United States other than these films will have a traditional release outside the U.S.

Given the binge nature of streaming, aren’t series the stronger asset than films for a streamer?

Great question. It depends on the quality of the series and the quality of the films. I’ll use one example from this summer, which based on all indications from the data I saw did quite well, which is a movie, or a movie format and that’s Hamilton on Disney+. So that was 2 hour plus piece of content which fit the time format of a movie. It wasn’t a series. Based on what I saw that drew quite a number of subscriptions for Disney+. Now conversely you can look at something like The Undoing, which is a series and that drove a lot of subscriptions for HBO Max. It depends on the quality of the content and I bring it back to the fans. There are many evenings when people open up HBO Max and they’re in the mood to dive into something that can sustain them for weeks and sometimes months. That is, call it ‘the series mode of life’. We really want to dive in and know characters like The Flight Attendant and enjoy the series through the month of December. There are many other situations where someone sits down and opens up HBO Max and says, ‘I want to be entertained for this evening, and that’s what I’m willing to commit to and I really don’t want to have a commitment beyond this evening’. And that’s when people choose documentary or a movie title perhaps. It depends on the quality of content and the story and what frame of mind that that the consumer is in. You should expect to see in the next several decades investing aggressively in the motion picture format and the series format.

Do you still believe in theatrical marketplace? Is this the new order of doing things? Or when 2022 opens up, we go back to the old ways of doing things? Is this an experiment? The short answer to your first question is I absolutely believe in the theatrical marketplace. I say that with conviction because I know fans care about. I know I count myself as one of the more ardent fans of the theatrical experience. I believe ten years from now, 20 years from now, 50 years from now, there is going to be a robust theatrical marketplace and I say that because there are very few things that can compete on a Friday night when you’re going out with someone that you love, to a cinema, and being told a great story on a gigantic screen, in a communal setting and in an environment that is new and interesting to you. And I just think that’s going to persist for decades and beyond that. That’s the quick answer to your first question.

As to what the world looks like after 2021, I have no grand proclamations to make. Our focus, candidly, is on the here and now. We’re focused on getting through this pandemic like any business is, and we’re putting a lot of brain cells against what the right thing is to do to serve fans and to serve partners and to server ourselves. And all those things are important to do and that’s what our focus is, obviously that is what we announced today.

Any update on staff reductions? There was a note about cutting expenses up to 20% recently.

I don’t think so. There’s nothing else that I’m aware of. We did have staff reductions a bit ago in early November and that was a difficult period for us in terms of the follow-up on the changes I announced on Aug. 7 which were at the senior levels. In that note on Aug. 7, I let the team know and the outside world, we were going to let that new senior leadership made the decisions that they thought best in regards to how to organize and best serve customers. That resulted in staff reductions in early November. For the most part, with the exception of a couple of outside U.S. territories, those things are completed and were completed in early November.

More from Deadline

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Latest Stories

  • Pascal Siakam reflects on bubble disappointment: 'I didn't recognize myself'

    Raptors forward Pascal Siakam reflects on his miserable playoff performance and the mental toll it took on him.

  • Report: Some NHL teams considering playing their home games outdoors

    Could outdoor stadiums be a solution to the NHL's revenue problems?

  • Pascal Siakam can't hide how happy he is for Fred VanVleet

    Pascal Siakam spoke at length to the media Thursday, and he couldn't stop praising his teammate and good friend Fred VanVleet.

  • COVID problems, NFC intrigue, an apology to Mahomes | More Football

    <p>The guys dive into how the NFL handled COVID-19 last week, apologize to Patrick Mahomes for considering anybody else for MVP and break down the suddenly spicy playoff race in the NFC. They also discuss why the Browns aren't an elite team, whether the Lions or Jaguars GM opening is more enticing and look at the most intriguing games of Week 13, which features a big NFC West showdown and a whole lot of trap games, including Jets vs. Raiders, Falcons vs. Saints and Colts vs. Texans.</p>

  • NFL reinstates Josh Gordon from fifth suspension, receiver could play in 2020

    Josh Gordon will be eligible to play the final two weeks of the regular season for the Seahawks.

  • Pascal Siakam scoffs at reporter for calling Raptors' 2019 title 'surprising'

    Pascal Siakam is tired of the disrespect and flatly rejected the idea that the Raptors' 2019 title was a surprise to anyone.

  • NFL odds: Who has the best chance to beat Patrick Mahomes for MVP? (The best answer: nobody)

    Let's look at the candidates for MVP other than the obvious favorite.

  • Siakam on bubble: 'I didn't recognize myself'

    Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his play in the bubble, ways he revamped his offseason routine, Fred VanVleet getting paid and life in Tampa Bay.

  • Report: Wings to hire Vickie Johnson, making her only Black woman head coach in WNBA

    Recent coaching hires have gone to less experienced men, creating blowback.

  • Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim unveiled on 'The Masked Singer,' promptly calls out Ken Jeong

    Chloe Kim called out Ken Jeong for ignoring an Instagram DM.

  • How is Pittsburgh 11-0? Steelers' recent draft success, including strong 2020 class, is a big reason

    The Steelers' recent draft success, including a surprisingly potent 2020 group, has helped them keep winning.

  • ESPN announces Dan Le Batard is leaving the network in January

    After escalating tensions with the network over the creative direction of his content, Dan Le Batard is leaving ESPN.

  • Raptors' Siakam wants to rediscover joy of playing after struggling in NBA bubble

    Pascal Siakam wants to rediscover his love for the game. The Toronto Raptors forward struggled mightily in the NBA bubble near Orlando, Fla., when teams reconvened after the league's three-month COVID-19 suspension earlier this year. He stressed about the pandemic, worried about family, and had a difficult time compartmentalizing his life and focusing on basketball when he needed to. And he said when he looks back at footage of those games, he doesn't recognize himself.  The 26-year-old from Cameroon has always played with joy. He saw none at Walt Disney World. "I love this game and I don't ever want to play the game without any joy," Siakam said on a Zoom video call with reporters on Thursday. "You know me, I just want to have fun, I just want to be able to play the game. Work hard. Have fun . . . that's something I want to get back to." Siakam was having a career season before the global pandemic shut down the league, earning all-star honours for the first time. In the playoffs, though, he averaged 17 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 39.6 per cent from the field and just 18.9 per cent from three-point range. He had 13 points and five turnovers the Raptors' Game 7 loss to Boston in the conference semifinals. He worked with a strength and conditioning coach, chef and nutritionist in the brief off-season after his disappointment in his bubble play. Fans blasted Siakam, blaming him for Toronto's exit.  The night Toronto was eliminated, veteran guard Kyle Lowry recalled the painful days after the team was swept by Washington in 2015. He said he read every word printed about him — "Good, bad, evil, terrible, awesome" — and used it as motivation. He suggested Siakam do something similar But everyone deals with things differently, Siakam said.  "For me, if I listened to people I would never be where I am today. I think it’s something I have never done in my life," Siakam said. "If I listened to doubts or people telling me where I was supposed to be or what my ceiling was supposed to be or when I was coming into the league what I was supposed to be, how I was defined by other people — I never listened to that and I’m not going to start today." Siakam sounded testy Thursday when a reporter suggested winning the 2019 NBA title was a surprise. "What do you mean surprisingly? What does that even mean?" he scoffed. The reporter went on to explain that Golden State had been favoured, and wondered if the Raptors get back to their 2019 form?  "We didn’t have the result that we wanted last year. For every good team when you go out there and don’t get the thing that you wanted to get, you go back to the drawing board, trying hard to get back to that level," Siakam said. The Raptors arrived in their temporary home in Tampa, Fla., on Monday, just a couple of weeks after learning they wouldn't be permitted to play their home games, at least for the start of the season, at Scotiabank Arena. Siakam said he still has to find a home in Tampa — the team is currently in a hotel.  "I like Florida. It’s cool. If I had to choose, I’d definitely be somewhere warm. So Florida was definitely a no-brainer," he said. "Then again, we had to move everything, figure out practice facility, so much stuff to figure out.  "But nothing has been normal for a long time. We’re all learning. There’s nothing we can do about it. For me, I feel like my whole life has been travelling and being different places." Raptors newcomer Alex Len is similarly well-travelled. The Ukrainian big man has made NBA stops in Phoenix, Atlanta and Sacramento in his seven years, and had expected to re-sign during free agency with the Kings before receiving interest from the Raptors. "It was not about the money, just the opportunity to play for a top-notch, great organization," Len said, pointing out that in his seven seasons he's never played for a winning team.  "It was just an amazing opportunity for me going forward, playing in the playoffs, being a part of a winning culture." Len praised the success the Raptors have had with international players, mentioning Siakam's growth, plus Toronto's reputation for player development. "You see a lot of guys who came through here, international players and just flourishing. Even (Fred) VanVleet came in, nobody knew about the guy and you see three or four years later, he’s an all-star type player. So, everybody knows about the player development in Toronto, that’s for sure." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2020. Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press

  • These baselayer pieces make the perfect gift for women dedicated to outdoor workouts during the winter

    Canceled workouts because of inclement weather is a thing of the past thanks to these must-have items.

  • Week 14 DFS locks, fades - Lions' D'Andre Swift

    Yahoo Sports' Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don offer up their DFS locks and fades for this week's slate of games, including a running back who hasn't played since November 15th.

  • Cris Collinsworth apologizes for being 'blown away' by 'ladies' who understand football

    Cris Collinsworth is sorry for thinking it's 1920, not 2020.

  • Is Michigan trying to dodge its matchup with Ohio State? | Yahoo Sports College Podcast

    Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit’s comments about Michigan dodging its game against Ohio State to keep the Buckeyes out of the Big Ten Championship Game.

  • 'He’s a bit crazy:' Marvin Vettori's obsession with MMA finally paying off

    On Saturday (10 p.m. ET, ESPN+/ESPN2) at Apex, Vettori will face No. 4 Jack Hermansson in the main event of UFC Vegas 16.

  • Week 13 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions: Taysom Hill in for surprising test

    Taysom Hill has four rushing TDs in two starts for the Saints, but he could be in for a tougher-than-expected challenge vs. the Falcons. Our analysts reveal their Week 13 surprises.

  • Daily Fantasy Football Week 13 expert cheat sheet

    Our five fantasy football experts reveal their most optimal DFS lineups for Week 13.